Deftly aims to turn Evil Geniuses ‘luck’ into LCS glory: “We need to earn it”

Published: 21/Jan/2021 5:02 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 5:09

by Isaac McIntyre
Deftly plays for Evil Geniuses League of Legends in LCS Lock In.
Riot Games

Evil Geniuses were the only LCS team to chalk up a perfect 3–0 record on the opening weekend of the preseason Lock In tournament, but that doesn’t mean they can afford to get “complacent” in their long-term quest for Worlds glory, Matthew ‘Deftly’ Chen tells Dexerto.

The Lock In frontrunners opened their 2021 accounts by playing spoiler in Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković’s debut with Cloud9. A day later, they dismantled Immortals, 17–3, and closed out the first weekend with a 34-minute win over DIG’s young lineup.

The problem? Deftly feels all three wins last week were ‘lucky.’ The victories weren’t exactly handed to them, but they “weren’t a reflection of [EG] being great” either.

In fact, the 23-year-old bot laner says, it’s made “working together to grow” even more important for the Evil Geniuses roster. The team’s end goal ⁠— like every League of Legends outfit ⁠— is to make Worlds, and that means they have to work extra hard to make sure they can book their ticket in the new-look LCS era.

“There’s a lot we need to work on, and we’re looking forward to that,” Deftly said to Dexerto. “We don’t want to be complacent because we got a 3-0 start. We’re taking this as a chance to grow, so we can be first across the finish line.”

Evil Geniuses shape as the 'team to beat' in the LCS preseason tournament.
Riot Games
⁠That’s not to say Deftly doesn’t think Evil Geniuses isn’t a top LCS team. Quite the opposite; they just “need to earn it,” rather than have it handed to them.

“Obviously I think, from the bottom of my heart, I think we are a good team, the game’s on stage have just been a bit iffy,” he explained.

“We have done a really good job of pressuring the other teams though, Impact [Jeong Eon-young] especially. He’s always doing really well. All our players have done really well, early, mid game, and we’ve just been really cohesive so far.”

“Loud” leaders Impact, IgNar mold Evil Geniuses

That cohesion Deftly mentioned has been the talking point surrounding Evil Geniuses in the opening week of play. Outside of 100 Thieves ⁠— the self-appointed “best friends” who all but stuck together in the offseason ⁠— only EG have looked totally on the same page right off the bat.

According to Deftly, there are two reasons.

One is Impact, who ran rampant on Renekton in three games last weekend. The other is Lee ‘IgNar’ Dong-geun, the team’s support. Together, the two combine for a “loud voice” that guides the roster to victory.

Watch Now: Evil Geniuses On Top & FlyQuest Flop

“[They’re] doing the heavy lifting in terms of communication,” Deftly admitted.

“Impact and Ignar have been doing a fantastic job of putting everyone on the same page, they’re very loud about what they want to do.

“Their ideas about how they want to play the game are really good, and that nets us very large leads. Being on the same page, executing their plans, that’s important for us. We are learning their intricacies, which is also important.”

Deftly is feeling "lucky" he's on such a star-studded Evil Geniuses roster.
Riot Games
Deftly: “People will put my name among the best”

There’s still a long road ahead though, Deftly concedes. 

He doesn’t want to look too far into the future ⁠— and fair enough, considering how long that road still is ⁠— but he does have one personal goal he’s already set himself for 2021.

“I want to show I belong on this roster,” he stated.

“I definitely feel lucky [to be here]… I’m grateful they [EG] took this opportunity on me, because before the season people weren’t looking at me as the hottest prospect of 2021, so I’m just really blessed to then be given this opportunity.

“Obviously it feels good to win our first games. I don’t think it’s vindicated me as, like, one of the top players in the league yet, though. I still have a lot to prove.

“I’m going to keep working hard to make sure, by the end of the season, people will put my name among the best. I’m going to make sure I don’t get complacent, and stay humble. There’s a lot of work for us to do… we all know that.”

League of Legends

How to watch LEC 2021 Spring Split: stream, schedule, scores

Published: 21/Jan/2021 1:57

by Isaac McIntyre
LEC 2021 Spring Split results, schedule, streams.
Riot Games

LEC 2021 Spring Split is here! Ten world-class League of Legends lineups battle it out for a spot in the Spring Playoffs, and a chance to be crowned kings of Europe. Here’s the stream, schedule & standings to keep you in the loop.

  • Spring begins with blockbuster Super Week
  • Fnatic vs Rogue bookmarked as game of the round
  • Star-studded G2 Esports shape as early favorites

The League of Legends European Championship is back, and it’s expected to be as exciting, whacky, and competitive as ever. Throughout the course of the eight-week season (January 22 to March 14), ten teams will compete for a spot in the Spring Playoffs.

There’s €200,000 on the line, as well as the illustrious chance to represent Europe at the Mid-Season Invitational. Here’s everything you need to stay up-to-date.

LEC 2021 Spring Split: Stream

The LEC streams live on Twitch, the league’s new dedicated YouTube channel, and lolesports.com. Miss the action? Catch-up on all three platforms within 24 hours.

LEC 2021 Spring Split: Results & schedule

Below are the results & schedule for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the following week’s schedule.

Week 1 schedule (January 22 – January 24)

Date Match GMT  PT ET
January 22 G2 Esports vs MAD Lions 5pm 9am 12pm
Astralis vs SK Gaming 6pm 10am 1pm
Rogue vs Excel Esports 7pm 11am 2pm
Vitality vs Schalke 04 8pm 12pm 3pm
Misfits vs Fnatic 9pm 1pm 4pm
January 23 Schalke 04 vs Excel Esports 4pm 8am 11am
Vitality vs Misfits 5pm 9am 12pm
MAD Lions vs Astralis 6pm 10am 1pm
G2 Esports vs SK Gaming 7pm 11am 2pm
Fnatic vs Rogue 8pm 12pm 3pm
January 24 Astralis vs Vitality 4pm 8am 11am
Rogue vs SK Gaming 5pm 9am 12pm
Misfits vs MAD Lions 6pm 10am 1pm
Fnatic vs Schalke 04 7pm 11am 2pm
Excel Esports vs G2 Esports 8pm 12pm 3pm

Week 2 schedule (January 29 – January 30)

Date Match GMT  PT ET
January 29 MAD Lions vs Excel Esports 5pm 9am 12pm
Schalke 04 vs SK Gaming 6pm 10am 1pm
G2 Esports vs Astralis 7pm 11am 2pm
Misfits vs Rogue 8pm 12pm 3pm
Vitality vs Fnatic 9pm 1pm 4pm
January 30 Excel Esports vs Astralis 4pm 8am 11am
Vitality vs Rogue 5pm 9am 12pm
Misfits vs SK Gaming 6pm 10am 1pm
Schalke 04 vs G2 Esports 7pm 11am 2pm
Fnatic vs MAD Lions 8pm 12pm 3pm

LEC 2021 Spring Split: Standings

Below are how each team places in the current standings. This will be updated once the opening round of play has been penned into the record books.

Placements Team Games
1 Astralis 0-0
2 Excel Esports 0-0
3 FC Schalke 04 0-0
4 Fnatic 0-0
5 G2 Esports 0-0
6 MAD Lions 0-0
7 Misfits Gaming 0-0
8 Rogue 0-0
9 SK Gaming 0-0
10 Team Vitality 0-0

LEC 2021 Spring Split: Teams

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
Astralis WhiteKnight Zanzarah Nukeduck Jeskla promisq
Excel Esports Kryze Dan Czekolad Patrik Tore
FC Schalke 04 Broken Blade Gilius Abbedagge Neon LIMIT
Fnatic Bwipo Selfmade Nisqy Upset Hylissang
G2 Esports Wunder Jankos Caps Rekkles Mixkyx
MAD Lions Armut Elyoya Humanoid Crazzy Kaiser
Misfits Gaming Agresivoo/HiRit Razork Vetheo Kobbe denyk/Vander
Rogue Odoamne Inspired Larssen Hans Sama Trymbi
SK Gaming Jenax TynX Blue Jezu Treatz
Team Vitality Szygenda Skeanz Milica Comp Labrov