Evil Geniuses, Thunderpick expand partnership to Dota 2 team ahead of TI 2023

Evil Geniuses and Thunderpick have announced that the two companies are expanding their partnership. Thunderpick is now a partner of EG’s Dota 2 team and is working with the esports organization to create content and fan activations in the lead-up to The International 12.

EG has a long history in Dota 2 and has qualified for TI 10 times. The org has multiple Tier 1 tournament trophies to its name and even won The International back in 2015.

Thunderpick initially partnered with Evil Geniuses back in March to become the org’s Marquee Partner for its CS:GO teams. Thunderpick also became the organization’s official crypto casino and gambling partner.

The financial terms of the initial partnership, and its recent expansion, were not disclosed. This is the organization’s second partnership it has inked since the departure of Nicole LaPointe as CEO in September.

Thunderpick has enjoyed increasing popularity in the esports space over the last year and the company has even launched a CS:GO tournament series with a substantial Bitcoin prize pool.

The International is set to start on October 12 and will feature the best-performing teams from the year in a battle for the lion’s share of the traditionally large prize pool.

Evil Geniuses qualified for the world championship through the Dota Pro Circuit after a great start to the year. The Dota 2 squad placed first in the South American DPC and finished fourth at the ESL One Berlin Major.

The team has struggled recently, however, with an early exit from the Bali Major in June and a top-12 finish at the Riyadh Masters event in July.

EG and the esports betting platform have yet to reveal what activations are set to come, but fans should expect things like meet and greets, TI ticket raffles, and more in the future.