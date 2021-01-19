 Damonte tips 100 Thieves as LCS challengers: "If our process is good, Worlds is a given" - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

Damonte tips 100 Thieves as LCS challengers: “If our process is good, Worlds is a given”

Published: 19/Jan/2021 4:04 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 4:48

by Isaac McIntyre
Damonte tips 100 Thieves as LCS, Worlds 2021 challengers.
Riot Games

Share

100 Thieves Damonte LCS

270 days. That’s how many days Damonte and the rest of the 100 Thieves roster has to “prepare for Worlds,” the mid laner tells Dexerto, from the opening battle at the preseason LCS Lock In event, to the global League of Legends tournament waiting at the end of the competitive year.

So far, the preparation has been going well. It’s translated into two big victories for the must-watch young roster in the preseason tournament ⁠— including a major upset over early LCS Lock In favorites Team Liquid ⁠— and just one loss, to Counter Logic Gaming.

Damonte shone in both wins, racking up five kills and fifteen assists.

In fact, outside the CLG slip up on Saturday, the Thieves have looked like one of the most in-tune rosters. It’s giving them a big advantage early on.

The “unique situation,” as Damonte called it, of bringing four-fifths of an LCS lineup across to another org, is already paying dividends. Now they need to take it to “the endgame” this year: winning the LCS, and making Worlds.

That ‘endgame’ goal was at the forefront of Damonte’s mind when he spoke to Dexerto during the opening weekend of play. There’s a concept 100 Thieves have been building, with the help of their org-wide mental health coach Edward [Cleland]: “270 days of progress.”

“Edward is really pushing for us to get one thing in our heads: there’s 270 days until Worlds, and that means there’s 270 days of progress that we can make. We should take it day by day, [he says], and just enjoy the process,” the mid laner explained.

“I think it [going internationally] is definitely in our sights, going to Worlds, winning the LCS, that’s the endgame goal [for this roster] this year.

“If our process is good, then going to Worlds is basically a given.”

Damonte has high hopes 100 Thieves can make it to Worlds this year.
Riot Games
Damonte has high hopes 100 Thieves can make it to Worlds this year.

Trusting “the process” ⁠— a slogan first popularised by the Philadelphia 76ers ⁠— isn’t the only thing 100 Thieves have in their locker though. They’re armed with something else that only a handful of League of Legends teams have actually tapped into across history.

“We’ll like a team of best friends… our team environment, which we’ve brought across from Golden Guardians, is really amazing,” Damonte said.

“Now we’re integrating Ssumday into our little group of clowns. We mess around a lot, and he’s slowly getting used to it. His personality is ‘sit back and watch’. But, the more I keep messing with him, the more he’s going to come around.”

Splash in 100 Thieves’ commitment to making them as comfortable as possible ⁠— an ambition not every org delivers on, Damonte said ⁠— and they’re off to the races.

Watch Now: LCS Lock In Preview w/ Amazing

Good thing too, because the entire LCS has changed heading into 2021. For the first time in years, the North American league is facing life without stalwarts like Bjergsen, Doublelift, and the rest of the long-term legacy cast. A “new era” is finally beginning in Los Angeles.

For Damonte, that means new mid lane challenges. The biggest is Perkz, Cloud9’s shiny new mid laner. The Croatian is still settling into life in the LCS, but he’s shaping as one of the biggest threats to the league’s domestic stars.

There’s also a slate of new and rising NA faces. Damonte says it’s a “funny feeling,” after playing with Pobelter, Goldenglue, and seven imports for so long.

Pobelter, Goldenglue (now retired), and Damonte were often the only three domestic mid laners in the LCS.
Riot Games
Pobelter, Goldenglue (now retired), and Damonte were often the only three domestic mid laners in the LCS.

“This is something I’ve thought about a lot. There’s now six North American mid laners in the LCS. In my career I’ve been the only NA mid besides Pobelter and Goldenglue. It’s very interesting to me,” he said.

“I think the quality [in mid] has gone down ⁠— if you take all the players ⁠— but it’s really exciting to play against Perkz. He’s bringing a much more European style.

“I’ve tried to emulate it in the past, but Perkz embodies the aggressive playstyle, the cocky movements. He’s creating advantages all the time, and it’s really fun to play against and learn from. [This year] I’m just trying to download his playbook.”

Damonte wants to "download" the Perkz playbook in 2021.
Riot Games
Damonte wants to “download” the Perkz playbook in 2021.

And, hopefully, once Damonte has battled through his new LCS challenges, climbed the mountain to Worlds, and has possibly qualified with his “best friends,” he can hear something he’s been missing since early 2020.

“It sucks not playing with a crowd,” he said. “Something about the energy… you feel the rumble in your seat. I’m just hopeful it will be back by the end of the year.”

Call of Duty

How to watch CDL Kickoff Classic 2021: stream, schedule, score, teams

Published: 19/Jan/2021 0:11 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 1:28

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL

Share

Call of Duty League CDL

The Call of Duty League’s 2021 campaign is just around the corner, but before the Black Ops Cold War professional season starts, there will be a slate of exhibition matches called the Kickoff Classic – here’s everything you need to know about this preseason event.

  • Exhibition event takes place January 23-24, to be held online
  • All 12 teams will feature; some powerhouse matchups decided by fans
  • OpTic Chicago & LA Thieves will face off after offseason rebrands

Ahead of their highly anticipated second season, the CDL is hosting their first-ever Kickoff Classic – a preseason event that will see all 12 teams each play a single exhibition match in preparation for the regular season.

To make things even more interesting, the league engaged with fans to set up some of the high-profile matchups, including OpTic Gaming vs LA Thieves and Dallas Empire vs New York Subliners.

The Kickoff Classic is taking place over the course of two days – January 23-24 – and will be played online, which will likely be the case for most, if not all, of the 2021 tournaments.

CDL
The CDL’s Kickoff Classic a preseason exhibition event ahead of the 2021 regular season.

CDL Kickoff Classic: Stream

Due to the Call of Duty League’s partnership with YouTube, the event will be live-streamed exclusively on the CDL’s YouTube channel, which we’ll embed here once the event draws nearer.

CDL Kickoff Classic: Schedule & scores

Saturday, January 23

Match PST EST GMT (UK) AEDT (AUS)
Dallas Empire vs New York Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM (Jan 24)
LA Guerrillas vs Seattle Surge 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM (Jan 24)
Atlanta FaZe vs Florida Mutineers 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM (Jan 24)

Sunday, January 24

Match PST EST GMT (UK) AEDT (AUS)
London Royal Ravens vs Paris Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM (Jan 24)
Toronto Ultra vs Minnesota ROKKR 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM (Jan 24)
OpTic Chicago vs LA Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM (Jan 24)

CDL Kickoff Classic: Teams & players

With this being the first official CDL matches in Black Ops Cold War, there will be a lot of eyes on how all of the new rosters will perform. All 12 teams had to make at least one change due to the switch to a 4v4 format, with some opting to completely revamp their squads.

As for the matchups, it’s storylines galore. The premier match will be OpTic Gaming vs LA Thieves – a battle of the two rebranded franchises and the next chapter of the rivalry that started back in Black Ops 4.

Three-time world champion Clayster, now with New York Subliners, will face off against the defending CDL champs Dallas Empire for the first time since being dropped from their roster due to the 4v4 switch.

Watch now: Top 7 players of the 2021 Black Ops Cold War CDL season

Former Huntsman, Arcitys, will make his debut for Atlanta FaZe against the new-look Florida Mutineers, one of the top teams from the 2020 season, while Toronto Ultra and Minnesota ROKKR will add another installment to their “Battle of the North” rivalry.

Team Players
Atlanta FaZe Simp, aBeZy, Cellium, Arcitys
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Havok, Owakening, Slacked
London Royal Ravens Seany, Alexx, Dylan, Zer0
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Vivid, Apathy
Los Angeles Thieves SlasheR, Kenny, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR Attach, Accuracy, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners ZooMaa, Clayster, Mack, HyDra
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion Skrapz, Classic, AquA, Fire
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony
Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, CleanX, Cammy

Make sure to follow us on Twitter, @DexertoINTEL, for live coverage of the CDL Kickoff Classic, as we will be tweeting out score updates, clips, and everything else you need to keep up with all of the action.