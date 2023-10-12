Boostio’s mother leaks potential VCT move from EG to 100 Thieves

The mother of former Valorant Champions winner Kelden “Boostio” Pupello potentially leaked a move to 100 Thieves this off season.

Evil Geniuses went from being seen as one of the worst teams in the league to bringing home the first Championship trophy for North America. They fell flat at the VCT LOCK IN to start the year, finishing in the bottom four at the tournament after losing to Talon Esports.

Not long after, Evil Geniuses finished third overall in the Americas league, earning them a spot at Masters Tokyo. This international event was the start of something big for Evil Geniuses as they placed second behind Fnatic and secured their place at Champions.

Despite lifting a trophy with Evil Geniuses last year, Boostio has been given the option to explore his options alongside his other teammates. Alleged pay cuts after the 2023 season the players have been in search of new homes, including Boostio

Valorant reporter Flynn has made multiple spreadsheets on potential roster moves during the off season as information becomes available. Originally Flynn predicted that Boostio’s move to 100 Thieves was likely, however, a report by Richard Lewis suggested otherwise.

According to the report, Evil Geniuses were keeping their players locked in “contract jail” after denying offers from other organizations. One of these alleged offers was one that 100 Thieves made for Boostio, but EG still holding his contract might preclude the move.

There may still be hope of Boostio joining 100 Thieves despite the rumors. On a spreadsheet that Flynn made suggesting that Boostio was unlikely to join 100 Thieves, his mom replied by tagging and thanking the organization.

“Thank you @100T_Esports@EvilGeniuses,” said Boostio’s mom. “Good luck to all my @VALORANT gamers and coaches.”

None of Evil Geniuses, Boostio, nor 100 Thieves have confirmed or denied these rumors regarding the roster for the 2024 season. Although 100 Thieves have retained most of their roster, only releasing Derrek Ha and Brenden “Stellar” McGrath.