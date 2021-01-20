Evil Geniuses on top & FlyQuest flop at LCS Lock In week 1 - Dexerto

2021 is already kicking off with a bang in the competitive scene. With the LCS Lock in, though, competition is staunchly firing up as we head through the initial months of the year.

With the first week of LCS Lock In complete, one team has stood out from the pack. Evil Geniuses are unbeaten so far in the competition, overcoming the likes of Cloud9, Immortals, and Dignitas.

Impact and co. have been in an inspired form so far at the event, securing the top spot even before the rest of the Group Stage games finished. Will their aggressive play-style see them through to the end, and can FlyQuest bounce back from their first week woes?

Teams were finally allowed to warm up against one another to see how they perform against each other with their new rosters. Despite adding two new faces to the roster during the competitive off-season, Evil Genuises shone during the matchups that honed an aggressive playstyle, standing out amongst the crowd.

They were able to take down Cloud9 will incredible ease and precision. Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković recently stated that he was planning to make it through the LCS with a deathless streak, but ultimately this goal was quashed with a total of 7 deaths against Evil Geniuses during the first week.

FlyQuest, on the other hand, has had an underwhelming start to the season. Dignitas dismantled them in their competitive match, with the team showing little promise in their opening games.

