 Evil Geniuses on top & FlyQuest flop at LCS Lock In week 1 - Dexerto
Logo
Esports

Evil Geniuses on top & FlyQuest flop at LCS Lock In week 1

Published: 20/Jan/2021 13:09

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Evil Geniuses unbeaten in the LCS

Share

Evil Geniuses LCS
2021 is already kicking off with a bang in the competitive scene. With the LCS Lock in, though, competition is staunchly firing up as we head through the initial months of the year.

With the first week of LCS Lock In complete, one team has stood out from the pack. Evil Geniuses are unbeaten so far in the competition, overcoming the likes of Cloud9, Immortals, and Dignitas.

Impact and co. have been in an inspired form so far at the event, securing the top spot even before the rest of the Group Stage games finished. Will their aggressive play-style see them through to the end, and can FlyQuest bounce back from their first week woes?

Teams were finally allowed to warm up against one another to see how they perform against each other with their new rosters. Despite adding two new faces to the roster during the competitive off-season, Evil Genuises shone during the matchups that honed an aggressive playstyle, standing out amongst the crowd.

They were able to take down Cloud9 will incredible ease and precision. Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković recently stated that he was planning to make it through the LCS with a deathless streak, but ultimately this goal was quashed with a total of 7 deaths against Evil Geniuses during the first week.

FlyQuest, on the other hand, has had an underwhelming start to the season. Dignitas dismantled them in their competitive match, with the team showing little promise in their opening games.

For further LCS and League of Legends news and events, make sure to check out our dedicated hub.

 

 

 

 

League of Legends

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Suning lose to Rogue Warriors in shock defeat

Published: 20/Jan/2021 13:00 Updated: 20/Jan/2021 13:03

by Bill Cooney
LPL LoL Hub Feature
Riot Games, Dexerto

Share

LPL

League of Legends’ LPL 2021 Spring Split has started. 10 Chinese teams compete for a place in the Spring Playoffs, so here’s everything you need to know, from streams and schedule to the current scores and standings to keep you in the know.

  • Suning demolished 2-0 by Rogue Warriors
  • Invictus Gaming climb a little higher after 2-0 win against eStar
  • Team WE and EDward Gaming still at the top.

It’s safe to say that League of Legends fans all across the globe view the LPL as the pinnacle of professional play. China has emerged as a dominant force on Summoner’s Rift, and this year promises to be no different.

With the Spring Split trophy up for grabs, here’s everything you need to know about one of LoL’s fiercest competitions.

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Stream

The LPL is streamed live daily on the official LPL Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. All of the vods from that day’s play are uploaded onto the site within 24 hours of matches being played.

LPL Spring Split 2021: Results & schedule

Below are the results & schedule for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the following week’s schedule. We’ll update this section as we get further along into the tournament.

Week 2 results (January 11 – January 17)

Date  Match PST  EST GMT
January 11 Bilibili Gaming 2 – 1 eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
ThunderTalk Gaming 0 – 2 Royal Never Give Up 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 12 Oh My God 0 – 2 FunPlus Phoenix 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Rogue Warriors 2 – 1 Top Esports 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 13 Team WE 2 – 1 Victory 5 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
LNG Esports 2 – 0 Invictus Gaming 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 14 JD Gaming 2 – 0 Bilibili Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Royal Never Give Up 2 – 1 Suning 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 15 Rogue Warriors 0 – 2 eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Top Esports 2 – 0 Rare Atom 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 16 Victory 5 2-1 LGD Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
EDward Gaming 2-1 FunPlus Phoenix 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 17 LNG Esports 2-1 ThunderTalk Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Team WE 2-1 Invictus Gaming 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM

Week 3 schedule (January 18 – January 24)

Date  Match PST  EST GMT
January 18 Oh My God 1-2 eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Bilibili Gaming 1-2 Victory Five 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 19 Rogue Warriros 0-2 FunPlus Phoenix 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Edward Gaming 2-0 LGD Gaming 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 20 Invictus Gaming 2-0 eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Suning 0-2 Rare Atom 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 21 ThunderTalk Gaming vs Team WE 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Oh My God vs Royal Never Give Up 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 22 Rare Atom vs BiliBili Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Edward Gaming vs JD Gaming 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 23 Top Esports vs LGD Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
FunPlus Phoenix vs Suning 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 24 Rogue Warriors vs Victory Five 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
LNG Esports vs Team WE 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Standings

Below are how each team places in the current standings, with Royal Never Give Up and Team WE leading the way, only having lost a match each.

Placement Team  Series    Games 
1 EDward Gaming 3-0 6-2
1 Team WE 3-0 6-2
3 LNG Esports 2-0 4-1
3 Royal Never Give Up 2-0 4-1
5 FunPlus Phoenix 2-1 5-2
6 Victory Five 2-1 5-4
7 Invictus Gaming 2-2 5-4
8 eStar Gaming 2-2 5-5
9 JD Gaming 1-1 2-2
9 Rare Atom 1-1 2-2
11 Suning 1-2 3-4
12 Top Esports 1-2 3-4
13 Billibili Gaming 1-2 3-5
14 Rogue Warriors 1-3 2-7
15 LGD Gaming 0-2 1-4
15 Thundertalk Gaming 0-2 1-4
17 Oh My God 0-3 2-6

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Teams

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
Bilibili Gaming Biubiu Meteor Zeka Aiming Mark
Edward Gaming Flandre Jiejie Scout Viper Meiko
eStar Gaming zs H4cker irma rat ShiauC
FunPlus Phoenix Nuguri Tian Doinb Lwx Crisp
Invictus Gaming TheShy XUN Rookie Wink Baolan
JD Gaming Zoom Kanavi Xiye, Yagao LokeN LvMao
LGD Gaming Cult Flora, Kui Uniboy Garvey, Kramer Peace
LNG Esports M1kuya Tarzan icon Light Iwandy
Oh My God New Aki Wuming Eric COLD
Rare Atom Cube Aix FoFo iBoy Hang
Rogue Warriors Ziv Haro Forge kelin, Michi QiuQiu
Royal Never Give Up Xiaohu Wei Cryin GALA Ming
Suning Bin SofM Angel huanfeng ON
Team WE Breathe beishang Shanks Jiumeng Missing
Top Esports 369 Karsa knight JackeyLove Zhuo
ThunderTalk Gaming Chelizi bless Captain SamD Teeen
Victory Five LANGX Weiwei Mole y4 ppgod