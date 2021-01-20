Evil Geniuses on top & FlyQuest flop at LCS Lock In week 1 - Dexerto

2021 is already kicking off with a bang in the competitive scene. With the LCS Lock in, though, competition is staunchly firing up as we head through the initial months of the year.
With the first week of LCS Lock In complete, one team has stood out from the pack. Evil Geniuses are unbeaten so far in the competition, overcoming the likes of Cloud9, Immortals, and Dignitas.
Impact and co. have been in an inspired form so far at the event, securing the top spot even before the rest of the Group Stage games finished. Will their aggressive play-style see them through to the end, and can FlyQuest bounce back from their first week woes?
Teams were finally allowed to warm up against one another to see how they perform against each other with their new rosters. Despite adding two new faces to the roster during the competitive off-season, Evil Genuises shone during the matchups that honed an aggressive playstyle, standing out amongst the crowd.
They were able to take down Cloud9 will incredible ease and precision. Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković recently stated that he was planning to make it through the LCS with a deathless streak, but ultimately this goal was quashed with a total of 7 deaths against Evil Geniuses during the first week.
League of Legends’ LPL 2021 Spring Split has started. 10 Chinese teams compete for a place in the Spring Playoffs, so here’s everything you need to know, from streams and schedule to the current scores and standings to keep you in the know.
Suning demolished 2-0 by Rogue Warriors
Invictus Gaming climb a little higher after 2-0 win against eStar
Team WE and EDward Gaming still at the top.
It’s safe to say that League of Legends fans all across the globe view the LPL as the pinnacle of professional play. China has emerged as a dominant force on Summoner’s Rift, and this year promises to be no different.
With the Spring Split trophy up for grabs, here’s everything you need to know about one of LoL’s fiercest competitions.
LPL 2021 Spring Split: Stream
The LPL is streamed live daily on the official LPL Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. All of the vods from that day’s play are uploaded onto the site within 24 hours of matches being played.
LPL Spring Split 2021: Results & schedule
Below are the results & schedule for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the following week’s schedule. We’ll update this section as we get further along into the tournament.
Week 2 results (January 11 – January 17)
Date
Match
PST
EST
GMT
January 11
Bilibili Gaming 2 – 1 eStar Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
ThunderTalk Gaming 0 – 2 Royal Never Give Up
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 12
Oh My God 0 – 2 FunPlus Phoenix
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Rogue Warriors 2 – 1 Top Esports
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 13
Team WE 2 – 1 Victory 5
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
LNG Esports 2 – 0 Invictus Gaming
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 14
JD Gaming 2 – 0 Bilibili Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Royal Never Give Up 2 – 1 Suning
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 15
Rogue Warriors 0 – 2 eStar Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Top Esports 2 – 0 Rare Atom
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 16
Victory 5 2-1 LGD Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
EDward Gaming 2-1 FunPlus Phoenix
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 17
LNG Esports 2-1 ThunderTalk Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Team WE 2-1 Invictus Gaming
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
Week 3 schedule (January 18 – January 24)
Date
Match
PST
EST
GMT
January 18
Oh My God 1-2eStar Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Bilibili Gaming 1-2Victory Five
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 19
Rogue Warriros 0-2FunPlus Phoenix
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Edward Gaming 2-0 LGD Gaming
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 20
Invictus Gaming 2-0 eStar Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Suning 0-2 Rare Atom
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 21
ThunderTalk Gaming vs Team WE
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Oh My God vs Royal Never Give Up
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 22
Rare Atom vs BiliBili Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Edward Gaming vs JD Gaming
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 23
Top Esports vs LGD Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
FunPlus Phoenix vs Suning
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 24
Rogue Warriors vs Victory Five
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
LNG Esports vs Team WE
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
LPL 2021 Spring Split: Standings
Below are how each team places in the current standings, with Royal Never Give Up and Team WE leading the way, only having lost a match each.