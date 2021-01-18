Logo
Perkz hits back at early LCS doubters: “I’m not here to prove anyone right or wrong”

Published: 18/Jan/2021 2:43

by Isaac McIntyre
Perkz smiling on G2 Esports Cloud9 playing in the LCS.
Riot Games

Perkz has hit back at “doubters” after a mixed opening week in LCS Lock In with Cloud9: the mid laner didn’t move to the North American league to “prove anyone right or wrong” in 2021. Instead, he’s just enjoying the “new adventure.”

Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković’s big-money move ⁠— he signed a rich $8m deal with C9 in November ⁠— was the shock swap of the offseason, as the Croatian left G2 Esports after five years, eight LEC titles, and a Mid-Season Invitational victory.

That switch put all League of Legends eyes on the newly-minted Cloud9 star as he made his LCS debut in the preseason ‘Lock In’ tournament last Friday.

Things didn’t quite go as expected; Cloud9 tumbled to a 21–10 loss to Evil Geniuses, with Perkz recording seven deaths just a day after boasting he “wouldn’t die once.” It was a rough start to life in North America, but one that Perkz doesn’t think changes anything.

“Obviously we lost [on Friday], and that blows, but it doesn’t change anything for the season,” the Croatian promised in an interview with Dexerto. “We’re doing pretty well in scrims, and ⁠— in general ⁠— everything is going pretty well.”

Despite a day-one loss, Perkz has high hopes for Cloud9 in 2021.
Riot Games
Despite a Day 1 loss, Perkz has high hopes for Cloud9 in 2021.

C9 bounced back with two wins, rolling over FlyQuest in an almost-perfect game, before Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen and Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang dismantled Immortals in a 19–4 battle to close out their weekend. Perkz never really got rolling, however.

His quiet performance on Zoe, paired with “tank-duty” against FlyQuest, and that ⁠— in Perkz’s words ⁠— “kinda int” Yone game, has seen LoL fans asking questions.

After all, Perkz is one of the biggest LoL stars in the world. He’s pocketing the second-highest pay packet in North America’s history, and was dubbed a savior for the LCS in a way no other international signing has since Bjergsen in 2013.

In true Luka Perković fashion, though, he doesn’t care.

“I don’t actually mind what other people say. I’m not here to prove anybody else [and their opinions] right or wrong. I’m just here for my own personal growth. Doing the best I can in a new adventure,” the Cloud9 mid laner admitted.

“I don’t really care what the analysts or [other] pro players say because it’s irrelevant to me. I know we’re going to do well as a team. That’s it.”

"Getting on the same page" key for Perkz and Cloud9 in Lock In.
Riot Games
“Getting on the same page” is key for Perkz and Cloud9 in preseason Lock In event.

There’s only one thing that matters to him: getting on the same page as his Cloud9 teammates, and figuring out how they want to play League of Legends.

Perkz has spent the past five years playing on G2, alongside fast-paced, aggressive European stars. One ⁠— Cloud9 bot laner Zven ⁠— is by his side again. The others, like Jankos and Caps, are still back in Berlin, and Perkz is trying to remember that.

“I just went over the game [the Evil Geniuses loss], and in some moments it looks like I’m really inting, but in my head we wanted to engage there,” he explained.

“If there is no play, it ends up me going 1v5 ⁠— and that’s what it looked like in the replays ⁠— and it’s super int. Maybe that’s the problem, we could not engage, which means I am inting, or we didn’t pull the trigger when we should have.

The team “wasn’t on the same page,” Perkz added, but said he has faith they will figure it out as Lock In continues: “This team is a really good match for me.”

Watch Now: LCS Lock In Preview w/ Amazing

For now, though, Perkz is just “living the American dream.”

That is, he’s settling into Cloud9 life. He has his bedroom and clothes looked after by the organization, and he has his food prepared. He has the freedom to work out, eat healthy, and “totally focus on League of Legends.”

“I feel like I’m a little baby. It feels good, but also a bit bad at the same time,” he laughed. “C9 is really taking care of us, and that’s great. We have so much support behind us. I’m a big fan of how everything is going.”

Cloud9 returns to action on Friday (3pm PT) against Dignitas.

LIVE: LCS Lock In 2021 – Undefeated Evil Geniuses shape as early favorites

Published: 18/Jan/2021 1:47 Updated: 18/Jan/2021 1:48

by Andrew Amos
LCS Lock In 2021
Riot Games / Dexerto

The LCS has kicked off 2021 not with the Spring Split, but with a new tournament called Lock In. Similar to the KeSPA Cup or Demacia Cup, NA’s top teams will duke it out in a pre-season event right before the main season. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Evil Geniuses stay undefeated with win over Dignitas
  • CLG eliminated from Lock In playoff contention on Day 2
  • 100 Thieves bounce back with Liquid upset

LCS Lock In: Stream

The LCS Lock In tournament is the 2021 starter for League of Legends in North America. All 10 LCS teams will take part in the two-week competition that gives fans a taster of the year to come.

They’re not playing for pittance either. The winning team will take home $150,000 USD, and a lot of confidence heading into the start of Spring 2021 in February.

LCS Lock In 2021: Schedule & results

Groups Day 4: Friday, January 22

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Dignitas vs Cloud9 3pm 6pm 11pm
Group A Golden Guardians vs 100 Thieves 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 23)
Group B Evil Geniuses vs FlyQuest 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 23)
Group A Liquid vs TSM 6pm 9pm 2am (Jan 23)
Group B Immortals vs FlyQuest 7pm 10pm 3am (Jan 23)

Groups Day 1: Friday, January 15

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A 100 Thieves 1 – 0 TSM 3pm 6pm 11pm
CLG 0 – 1 Liquid 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 16)
Group B Cloud9 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 16)
Dignitas 1 – 0 FlyQuest 6pm 9pm 2am (Jan 16)
Group A Golden Guardians 1 – 0 CLG 7pm 10pm 3am (Jan 16)

Perkz’s Cloud9 debut doesn’t go as planned

The first day of LCK Lock In action didn’t go as planned for Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic and Cloud9, losing their first match of 2021 to Evil Geniuses. His 4/7/2 performance on Yone disappointed many, as Deftly shone on Kai’Sa.

100 Thieves’ new roster got off to a strong start against a new-look TSM, while CLG are 0-2 in 2021, losing to both Liquid and the rookie Golden Guardians lineup. Although they are without Broxah and Finn, the team failed to live up to their legacy.

Groups Day 2: Saturday, January 16

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Immortals 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 1pm 4pm 9pm
Group A Golden Guardians 0 – 1 TSM 2pm 5pm 10pm
Group B Cloud9 1 – 0 FlyQuest 3pm 6pm 11pm
Immortals 1 – 0 Dignitas 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 17)
Group A CLG 1 – 0 100 Thieves 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 17)

Evil Geniuses last undefeated team at Lock In

After 100 Thieves fell down to a weakened CLG, Evil Geniuses remain the only undefeated team at Lock In. Their win against Immortals was dominant off the back of another great performance from Deftly and IgNar in bot.

Cloud9 came back strong after their disappointing loss to Evil Geniuses against FlyQuest with a near-perfect game, only losing one tower. TSM (against Golden Guardians) and Immortals (against Dignitas) also posted wins.

Groups Day 3: Sunday, January 17

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Immortals 0 – 1 Cloud9 1pm 4pm 9pm
Group A Liquid 0 – 1 100 Thieves 2pm 5pm 10pm
Group B Dignitas 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 3pm 6pm 11pm
Group A CLG 0 – 1 TSM 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 18)
Golden Guardians – 1 Liquid 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 18)

Evil Geniuses overtake Liquid to claim ‘favorites’ mantle

Evil Geniuses have extended their undefeated streak to the end of the opening weekend, defeating Dignitas to secure a 3-0 record. Their lead was helped along by a 100 Thieves upset win over Liquid, with Can ‘Closer’ Çelik and Victor ‘FBI’ Huang dictating the mid-game in their team’s second win.

On the other end of the spectrum, Counter Logic Gaming has become the first team eliminated from playoff contention early on Day 2.

The roster — which is missing Finn ‘Finn’ Wiestål and Mads ‘Broxah’ Brock-Pedersen due to visa issues — were punted after losing to arch-rivals TSM in a back and forth battle. Their 1-3 record leaves them without a chance to make finals.

Quarterfinals Day 1: Saturday, January 23

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm
TBD vs TBD 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 24)

Quarterfinals Day 2: Sunday, January 24

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm
TBD vs TBD 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 24)

Semifinals Day 1: Friday, January 29

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 3pm 6pm 11pm

Semifinals Day 2: Saturday, January 30

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm

Grand Finals: Sunday, January 31

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm

LCS Lock In 2021: Teams & groups

As we mentioned earlier, all 10 of the LCS teams will be taking part in the Lock In tournament. Some teams may choose to field their academy rosters instead of their main rosters, but with $150,000 on the line, there’ll definitely be some teams gunning for the flag.

Among them, Summer 2020 champions TSM would be favorites. Having made a number of moves in the off-season, only keeping jungler Mingyi ‘Spica’ Lu, the new squad will have a hard task in front of them. Team Liquid, CLG, and Cloud9 also made some big moves in the off-season to catch back up.

The 10 teams will be split into groups of two, with the top four from each group making it to the single-elimination playoffs.

Group A Group B
TSM FlyQuest
100 Thieves Cloud9
CLG Dignitas
Golden Guardians Evil Geniuses
Team Liquid Immortals