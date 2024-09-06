Top 20 Kick Streamers (September 2024) – Most followed channels

Kick is a fairly new platform, as it was only launched in December 2022. But despite this, it has had incredible growth in the past year as it managed to sign some of the top streamers in the world.

Since Kick only recently started competing with Twitch and YouTube, viewers have managed to follow the top list of the most popular creators right from the start, as they compete for the top spot.

While some of these streamers have been around for over a decade, others are much newer the the streaming world.

Article continues after ad

These are the most-followed streamers on Kick as of September 2024, according to data from StreamsChart.

Top 20 most followed Kick streamers in 2024

20: Roshtein – 283,173 followers

roshtein/Instagram Roshtein is the 20th most popular streamer on Kick.

Real name: Ishmael Schwartz

Nationality: Swedish

Age: 36

Known for: Casino streams

Roshtein started his YouTube channel back in 2012 and began regularly uploading gameplay videos of games like Call of Duty and Escape from Tarkov. Within a few years, he amassed a sizable following in the hundreds of thousands.

However, it wasn’t until 2020 that his channel saw explosive growth, four years after starting casino streams on Twitch. He later moved over to Kick when the platform first started signing bigger names in 2023.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

19: yourRAGE – 297,485 followers

YouTube: YourRAGE

Real name: Josh

Nationality: American

Age: 27

Known for: Reaction videos and gaming content

YourRAGE started off his career on YouTube in 2017 where he began posting reaction videos. He soon moved over to Twitch, where he would do “Just Chatting” streams alongside hilarious gaming content.

On August 14, 2023, Rage signed with FaZe Clan and is moving his live streams from Twitch to Kick full-time, despite having over 1.4 million subscribers on Twitch. He has continued to grow his audience on Kick since with over a thousand viewers coming to his stream each time that he’s live.

Article continues after ad

18: TheGrefg – 299,584 followers

Twitter: TheGrefg

Real name: David Cánovas Martínez

Nationality: Spanish

Age: 27

Known for: Variety/Just chatting

David Cánovas Martínez, better known as TheGrefg, is a Spanish YouTuber and streamer. Despite still mainly streaming on Twitch for his 12 million followers, he has started experimenting with streaming on Kick – and it’s turning out for the better.

On September 4, 2024, Martínez revealed that he’d started to look into how much money he was making when he streams on Kick and Twitch and compared his earnings between the platforms.

Article continues after ad

The results were rather shocking. On Amazon-owned Twitch, TheGrefg made $7,000 with 4,579 subscribers, but on Kick, 10,668 subs earned him a whopping $50,562.

Article continues after ad

17: Vitaly – 306,991 followers

YouTube: Vitalyzdtv Vitaly is best known for uploading pranks to YouTube.

Real name: Vitaly Zdorovetskiy

Nationality: Russian/American

Age: 32

Known for: Pranks

Vitaly is a veteran content creator known for all manner of viral hijinks. He posts content on YouTube while also doing a variety of IRL and Just chatting streams on Kick.

As of September 2024, he has 306,991 followers on Kick as well as over 10.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

16: Trainwreckstv – 317,650 followers

TrainwrecksTV

Real name: Tyler Faraz Niknam

Nationality: Iranian/American

Age: 33

Known for: Gaming and IRL streams

Trainwreckstv began streaming gaming and IRL content on Twitch in 2015, where he in 2020 was named the best Among Us player on the platform.

While he still streams on Twitch, Niknam became a partial owner of Kick in 2023 and has since often criticized Twitch for issues like viewbotting.

Article continues after ad

15: n3on – 320,896 followers

Kick: n3on

Real name: Rangesh Mutama

Nationality: American

Age: 20

Known for: IRL streams

N3on started off his career by making NBA 2K videos on YouTube and Twitch. However, he got his big break when he shifted his content to focus more on Fortnight and collaborations with other streamers, including Adin Ross.

Article continues after ad

Nowadays, N3on is known for causing a stir wherever he goes as he is often involved in different kinds of controversies that often happen live on stream, including being chased by Nate Diaz’ security during a prank.

Article continues after ad

14: abodby – 324,728 followers

abodb.y/Instagram

Real name: Abdul Rahman

Nationality: Jordanian

Age: 22

Known for: Free Fire

Abodby is an Arabic-speaking streamer from Jordan who has millions of followers across his social media platforms.

His streams mainly focus on the game Garena Free Fire, featuring videos of gameplay, challenges, and updates.

13: BruceDropEmOff – 328,970 followers

Twitch/BruceDropEmOff

Real name: Bruce Ray

Nationality: American

Age: 23

Known for: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Grand Theft Auto

Bruce first launched his streaming career on Twitch in 2015, where he focused his content on Fall Guys and GTA.

In 2023, Bruce expressed his dislike of Twitch after he was continuously banned and suspended within the span of just a few months. This resulted in him moving over to Kick, where he quickly became one of the platform’s most popular streamers.

Article continues after ad

However, on May 31, 2024, BruceDropEmOff shocked his viewers by revealing his next big move, confirming that he’s leaving Kick behind to return to Twitch. However, months later, he remains one of Kick’s most popular streamers.

Article continues after ad

12: Coscu – 338,551 followers

Coscu/Instagram

Real name: Martín Pérez Disalvo

Nationality: Argentinian

Age: 33

Known for: Casino and just chatting

Coscu is an Argentinian streamer and singer, best known for his casino streams and just chatting videos. He has a large following in Latin America and became among the ten most-watched streamers on Twitch after creating and presenting the Coscu Army Awards.

Article continues after ad

In recent months, publicly expressed his discontent with the policies implemented by Twitch leaders with the Spanish-speaking community regarding contracts and the low value they receive. Because of this, he moved over to Kick, where he now stands as the 12th most followed streamer.

11: LACOBRAAA – 394,428 follower

lacobraaa/Instagram lacobraaa is a popular Kick streamer from Argentina

Real name: Lautaro del Campo

Nationality: Argentinian

Age: 26

Known for: Football content

Campo first began posting content on Instagram in September 2016 before moving on to Twitch to livestream his content.

He is best known for posting about football and sharing his comments and reactions after football games, as well as debates and comedic content, and has even collaborated with Argentinian football player Sergio Agüero.

Article continues after ad

10: RRaenee – 421,089 followers

rraenee/Instagram rraenee is the 10th most popular streamer on Kick.

Real name: Mert Yılmaz

Nationality: Turkish

Age: 26

Known for: Just chatting, Rust

RRaenee first created his Twitch channel in January 2017, but it took him 3 years before his streaming career properly took off. He has also gained popularity on YouTube primarily from his gameplay streams, as well as his podcast content.

Article continues after ad

He moved over to stream on Kick in March 2024 and has quickly risen to become the 10th most popular streamer on the platform.

9: Davoo Xeneize – 436,195 followers

davooxeneize/Twitch Davoo Xeneize is a popular football streamer

Real name: David Quint

Nationality: Argentinian

Age: 21

Known for: Football

Argentinian streamer Davo began his influencer career on YouTube, where he created compilations of his favorite football team, Boca Juniors. He then moved on to streaming.

Article continues after ad

But after only streaming for four years, he has managed to become one of the most popular streamers in South America, with most of his streams focusing on football commentary and reactions.

8: MrStivenTc – 509,089 followers

MrStivenTc/Instagram

Real name: Stiven Tangarife Caicedo

Nationality: Colombian

Age: 24

Known for: Casino, just chatting

MrStivenTc posted his first video onto his YouTube channel. The main focus of his channel was its gaming videos and daily vlogs. Because of his videos, he became known as one of the best Free Fire players in the world.

He now makes the majority of his videos on Kick alongside his YouTube, where he has 11.7 million subscribers.

Article continues after ad

7: mellstroy271 – 526,949

mellstroy271

Real name: Andrey Burim

Nationality: Belarusian

Age: 25

Known for: Slots and casino

Mellstroy began his streaming career in 2015 when he dropped out of college. Initially, Mellstroy was a game streamer who focused his streams on Minecraft, CS:GO, Dota 2, but has trouble gaining viewers. Because of this, he gradually switched to IRL streams.

Article continues after ad

In 2019, he started streaming online casinos, which quickly earned him a lot of money. He managed to spend the earnings to go viral, by donating it to others if they managed to fulfill his challenges, which included blowing up their cars, cutting their hair bald, or getting a famous person to send him a video.

Article continues after ad

And despite a number of bans in the past, his strategy has clearly worked as his now the 7th most followed person on Kick.

6: drb7h – 619,388 followers

drb7h/Instagram GTA V steamer drb7h is popular on Kick.

Real name: Mofareh al asiri

Nationality: Saudi Arabian

Age: Not known

Known for: GTA V

Drb7h is a viral YouTube content creator and Twitch streamer who has now resorted to streaming on Kick. On YouTube, he makes reaction and gaming content with some vlogs here and there.

He also creates content about bikes, and most of his YouTube channel is recently filled with GTA content. Meanwhile, on Kick, he mostly does chat streams but also indulges in watching things or playing GTA V on stream.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

5: elraenn – 660,208 followers

Elraenn/Instagram Elraenn is a popular Turkish streamer.

Real name: Tuğkan Gönültaş

Nationality: Turkish

Age: 26

Known for: Rust, Just chatting

Turkish streamer Elraenn started off on YouTube where he shared a variety of content, including gameplay videos, reactions, and more. He soon moved over to streaming in 2017, where he quickly grew popular.

He now spends most of his time on Kick, playing Rust, or talking to his 660,000 followers.

4: xQc – 792,021 followers

Kick: xQc

Real name: Félix Lengyel

Nationality: Canadian

Age: 28

Known for: Overwatch

xQc was one of the first big streamers to move over to Kick from Twitch after signing a massive $100M non-exclusive deal with the streaming platform in July 2023.

Article continues after ad

Despite having over 12 million followers on Twitch, he made the move over to Kick while still continuing with his gaming and just chatting streams. And his loyal fanbase seems to have moved with him, as he stands strong as one of the most popular streamers on the platform.

3: SXB – 823,669 followers

SHoNgxBoNgYT / X

Real name: Ahmed

Nationality: Saudi Arabian

Age: 27

Known for: GTA V, Just chatting

SXB, previously known as shongxbong on Twitch, is one of the fastest-growing steamers out there at the moment, as he’s flown up the list to quickly become the third most popular streamer on Kick.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While he started his career on Twitch in 2018, he was hit with a ban. When he later was unbanned in 2022, he clearly put his all on it, and it seems to have worked out as he gained over 1.7 million followers on there before moving over to Kick to continue his popular streak.

2: WestCOL – 972,409 followers

WestCOL/Instagram WestCOL is the most popular streamer in Latin America

Real name: Luis Fernando Villa Álvarez

Nationality: Colombian

Age: 23

Known for: IRL, Casino

WestCOL is the biggest streamer in South America, with over 972,409 followers on Kick and 4 million followers on Instagram.

He was previously the number one follower person on Kick and also managed to break Kick’s viewership records with his influencer boxing event, Stream Fighters 2.

Article continues after ad

1: AdinRoss – 1,411,430 followers

Kick: AdinRoss

Real name: Adin Ross

Nationality: American

Age: 23

Known for: Slots and Casino

Adin Ross stands strong as the most popular streamer on Kick, and maybe in the whole streaming community. He began his streaming career as a teen – even missing his high school prom to stream.

He launched his Twitch channel in 2019 primarily focusing on NBA 2K. However, with time, Ross became involved in more and more controversies as he became friends and collaborated with people such as Andrew Tate.

Article continues after ad

This continued further when he moved over to Kick in 2023 and decided to leave gaming streams behind to focus more on casino streams and having discussions about gender issues, censorship, and “cancel culture”.

Article continues after ad

Despite the controversial change, his followers have embraced his content and he remains the most popular streamer on the platform.

So, there you have it, the 20 top Twitch streamers on the platform right now. These rankings will be updated monthly as streamers gain more followers and move up (or down) the chart.

For more content like this, check out our other guides on the top Twitch streamers and the most followed TikTok accounts.