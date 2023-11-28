Kick takes drastic action after streamers report not getting their sub money

Kick has removed sub buttons from its mobile app after some streamers reported not getting their subscription money.

Kick has undoubtedly shaken up the streaming industry over the past year as the site makes blockbuster signings one after the other with streaming contracts reaching the millions in value.

And as Kick grows larger, it’s only inevitable for the relatively young streaming platform to go through some growing pains as the site tweaks its TOS rules and straightens out technical issues.

However, a major issue has just struck Kick’s mobile app which has led to the platform quickly disabling subscription buttons on handheld devices after streamers reported not receiving their money.

Initially found by Twitter user Str3tchy, they reported that he gave 10 gifted subscriptions to a friend of his who was streaming through his phone, however, both he and his friend realized the money never came through.

His friend, Form, never received the $70 he gave in gifted subs, and Str3tchy was still charged for the subs regardless. He further reported that Kick’s support told him it wasn’t possible to refund him or re-gift it to Form.

Several hours after Str3tchy’s tweet, Kick’s head of product announced they were removing sub buttons from their mobile app due to the issue.

“We’ve had to temporarily remove the subscription and gifted subscription buttons from our mobile applications while we quickly upgrade the payment system,” he said in his announcement.

“We fully understand the importance of our monetization ecosystem and want to ensure it’s running at 100% accuracy as we update the payment system.”

As for when the sub buttons will be back on the mobile app, he says it’s expected to be live again in two to three days. However, you can still sub as per usual on their website.