Kick streamer breaks World Record after going 164 hours without sleep

Kick streamer ‘GiftedPrime’ has broken the World Record for the longest stream without sleep after going 164 hours.

When it comes to the streaming world, some creators hold some pretty impressive records. Whether it be viewership records peaking as high as millions of concurrent viewers, to subathons lasting months on end, huge milestones have been set.

Now, a Kick streamer by the name of ‘GiftedPrime‘ has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest live stream without any sleep.

Kick streamer breaks World Record after 164 hours live

The record was previously set two years ago by ‘ThisFudginGuy’ — who went 162 hours without sleeping on stream. However, GiftedPrime has now completely demolished the previous record. On September 1, the Kick streamer surpassed 164 hours live without sleeping — close to seven days.

Surprisingly, the now-previous record holder ‘ThisFudginGuy’ was even in GiftedPrime’s stream to congratulate him as he smashed the record, where they also gave insight as to why their record wasn’t validated by Guinness.

“The reason Guinness didn’t validate my record is because they wanted me to pay for someone to review the 162 hours of footage which I wasn’t doing out of pocket,” they wrote.

However, it certainly wasn’t easy for GiftedPrime, who revealed he’s tried for two years to break the record. After convincing himself to give it one more chance after several failed attempts, he finally did it.

“Just broke @ThisFudginGuy Twitch no sleep record! 161 hours 37 minutes live streaming continuously without sleeping! All done on the best streaming platform,” Prime wrote on Twitter.

He added: “Yes that’s just shy of 7 days without sleep! Can we hit 200 hours?”

As it seems, a war between the two streamers may have begun, as the previous record holder teased their return to Twitch to break the record. “Now I got to get back into streaming to beat your record,” they said, adding a sticking-tongue facial expression.