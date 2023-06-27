Kick streamer stuns Only Up players with insane 30 second speedrun

A Kick streamer left his viewers speechless after he beat viral game Only Up in just over 30 seconds, while other streamers have been raging at it for hours trying to reach the very top.

In recent weeks, many top streamers are grinding out Only Up, a game that’s about as simple as it gets: keep climbing upwards until you reach into space and the end of the game.

Except, it’s not actually anywhere near that simple in practice. Players can spend hours climbing up through the world before falling and finding themselves having lost hours of progress.

Only Up can be one of the most demoralizing games to play because of how punishing it is. Yet with the help of a newly discovered glitch, all of that pain can be avoided entirely.

Only Up completed in 33 seconds using crazy Trash glitch

Kick streamer and content creator ShadeYT has stunned fans after setting a world record after finishing Only up in just 33 seconds.

This incredible feat was accomplished on June 27 by taking advantage of the Trash Glitch where players can roll onto the trash can near the start. Hitting it at the correct angle and at the right time will launch you directly up at an incredible speed.

Responding to Shade’s original record one player put: “Omg I just sat there for 10 hours and you do it in 42 seconds,” to which Shade replied saying: “I just beat it in 33 seconds if that helps or makes it worse.”

Another thoroughly impressed viewer replied: “That was so sick to watch haha good sh*t.”

One player pointed out that this may not be a legitimate world record, claiming: “This is ground skipping it doesn’t count towards a WR and will not be verified.”

However, this isn’t true as the run has already been verified in the Unrestricted category of Only Up where anything goes. Shade’s time of 33 seconds is ahead of XeLiquid’s run set on June 26 which took 39 seconds.

With the Trash Glitch becoming increasingly popular more runs that utilize will follow. It’s very possible that Shade’s record will be broken in the near future by either himself or another speedrunner.