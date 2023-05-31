Kick celebrates massive user count goal just months after launch

Livestreaming platform Kick is celebrating a massive user count goal just months after Trainwreck began advertising the platform.

First teased by TrainwrecksTV at the end of 2022, Twitch competitor Kick has skyrocketed in popularity largely thanks to creators being able to make a “life-changing” amount of money.

The platform has brought over quite a few big-name creators, including Adin Ross, GMHikaru, Corinna Kopf, and more.

On May 31, 2023, Kick revealed that they reached a massive user count goal just months after launch.

Kick reaches five million accounts on the platform

In a tweet, Kick revealed the massive amount of accounts they’ve managed to get on the platform since it was first teased back in 2022.

“5,000,000 people know what’s up,” they said in the post. “Five million accounts, and we’re just getting started.”

Fans were quick to flood the replies with congratulatory messages and love for the platform.

“Grats on 5 Mil guys,” said one streamer.

“Honestly, it feels like the best decision I have made when it comes to streaming. Switching to this platform has been nothing but W’s and I look forward to the future,” replied another.

Another user replied: “Only the beginning.”

It’s no secret that Kick viewership has skyrocketed since the beginning of 2023, with Roshtein, Adin Ross, and more receiving tens of thousands of viewers each stream according to Streams Charts.

Many critics of the platform are certain that the site will go the way of Mixer sooner than later, so we’ll have to wait to see what happens in the coming months.

In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.