YouTuber 1Stockf30 dies during New York street race after crashing into pole

25-year-old YouTuber and car enthusiast ‘1Stockf30’ has died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a pole during a high-speed street race in Queens, New York.

1Stockf30, real name Andre Beadle, died in the early hours of Wednesday, November 6, after his 2023 BMW X5 collided with a pole on a Queens expressway in Springfield Gardens.

Beadle was pronounced dead after being transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. He was driving a 21-year-old passenger who is in stable condition, as per a statement from the New York Police Department.

Police say Beadle was traveling at a “high rate of speed” in the left lane of the Nassau Expressway when he lost control of his BMW, veering onto the road’s right shoulder and slamming into a metal pole.

After the collision, Beadle’s vehicle then veered to the left of the road, ejecting him from the vehicle.

Conflicting reports have emerged about the crash, with some — like the US Express — claiming Beadle struck an Acura driven by a 21-year-old male who was unharmed and remained at the scene after the crash. An investigation of incident is still ongoing at the time of publication.

Beadle’s deadly street race was caught on video, showing the young motorist’s totaled vehicle as a crowd of concerned onlookers searched for his body on the road.

Beadle had garnered over 57,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he showed off his growing collection of cars and flexed his racing skills for the camera.

Just five months before his deadly crash, Beadle had gotten into another collision in his BMW after reaching speeds of 170 miles per hour, which he uploaded in a video, showing himself in the hospital after surviving the impact.

The YouTuber’s social media profiles are full of shocked comments from viewers, with many highlighting the dangers of driving at such high speeds.

Beadle is the latest influencer to get into a serious car accident after Kick streamer Jack Doherty crashed his McLaren during a broadcast, sparking outrage due to his dangerous driving.