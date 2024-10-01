Knut bans Kick streamer from Iron Forge Gym for inappropriately filming female patron

Twitch star Knut gave a Kick streamer the boot from his Iron Forge gym due to his reaction toward a female patron.

Popular broadcasters Knut and Mizkif officially opened their streamer-friendly gym, Iron Forge, in January 2024. Since then, it’s been a massive success and the home of several viral moments.

However, the gym has also been the scene of a few uncomfortable interactions for patrons — one of which occurred during Kick streamer KangJoel’s September 2024 broadcast.

KangJoel was streaming his workout at Iron Forge to his 47,000 followers. While he was navigating around the gym, he came across a woman at a squat rack wearing bright pink shorts.

After walking past her, Joel turned the camera to himself and pulled a face… something that might have gotten him banned from the studio.

As he was setting up his run on a treadmill, Joel was approached by Knut, who told him he was getting kicked out of the gym.

“I’m sorry, you have to leave,” Knut said. “You can’t do that. Film girls’ asses and then make those faces. I’m sorry.”

“I gave you a chance. You broke it,” he continued as Joel expressed some confusion about the situation. “…If you didn’t do that, it would have been fine.”

Joel apologized and followed Knut as the streamer escorted him out of the building.

“It’s my fault, okay?” Joel said. “I didn’t intend to, you know, like… someone’s ass was right there. I just passed [them]. That’s it.”

We got in touch with Kick about the situation, who told us that they can’t comment directly on any actions taken for specific creators. However, they did inform us that they work with streamers to “ensure they fully understand what caused action to be taken, and for them to address this going forward.”

Additionally, Kick told us that they “closely monitor incidents that violate our Terms of Service and/or Community Guidelines and deal with them.”

Thus far, KangJoel has not been banned on Kick due to the incident at Iron Forge gym.

This isn’t the first time an uncomfortable interaction at Iron Forge has gone viral. In February 2024, Twitch streamer Russel told another patron off for refusing to stop flirting with his girlfriend, Luna.