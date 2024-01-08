Mizkif and Knut buy a gym to get their Twitch viewers fit

Streaming stars Mizkif and Knut have purchased their own gym to try and get their Twitch fans healthy and active.

In 2022, Mizkif embarked on a 30-day fitness challenge alongside several fellow creators hosted by Norwegian bodybuilder and IRL Twitch streamer Knut.

It’s fair to say the challenge, named ‘Camp Knut’, not only transformed Mizkif’s body but part of his life, where since then the 28-year-old has stayed in top shape.

In fact, in early 2023, Mizkif shared his ambitions to open his very own “Twitch-friendly” gym alongside Knut — with the goal being to get their fans active.

Mizkif & Knut unveail Iron Forge gym

Close to two years after participating in Camp Knut, Mizkif is now opening his very own gym named ‘Iron Forge’ in Austin, Texas, which will be run by Knut.

In a YouTube video on January 7, the two streamers revealed that their dreams have come true as they took their viewers on a tour around the unfinished gym.

The Iron Forge gym will have everything you’d expect and more, with all types of state-of-the-art gym equipment for cardio workouts, weight lifting, and rooms for mixed martial arts classes.

Not only that, the gym will even have its very own smoothie bar and massage therapy to relax before or after your workout.

Basic memberships start at $35 for a one-week pass, or fans can commit for up to a year for $575. Alternatively, packages for MMA classes start at $135, which also provide access to the weight gym.

Originally, Mizkif planned to use subscriptions to his Twitch channel as a way for viewers to get access to the gym for a day. However, we’ll have to wait and see if he follows through on that.

While Iron Forge is not ready just yet, the gym is expected to fully open to the public on January 15 if all goes to plan.