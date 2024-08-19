Jack Doherty mortifies viewers by hitting baseballs off roof: “I took out 4 people”

Content creator Jack Doherty mortified viewers by hitting baseballs off the roof of a building, but he’s urging netizens to “chill” out about the situation.

Kick streamer Jack Doherty often shares viral content to multiple platforms including YouTube and TikTok.

Known for his chaotic stunts and controversial encounters, such as when he was sued after his bodyguard punched a guest at a 2023 Halloween party, netizens seem to think Doherty walks a fine line between right and wrong.

In one of his latest viral moments, TikToker ‘gnome’ caught the influencer hitting baseballs off a roof.

“Those balls could hurt someone! I reported him,” the onlooker captioned their TikTok.

Doherty even commented on the clip of his batting practice, writing: “I took out 4 people TOPS… chill everyone.”

Viewers were quick to lash out at Doherty, claiming that any of the balls could have injured someone driving or walking on the street below.

“Could this not literally kill someone?” one rhetorically questioned.

“This is disgusting and dangerous. This should be sent to the police,” wrote another.

“This is just such a terrible thing to do,” quipped a third.

Others were eager to call Doherty out for being “cruel” and undeserving of his online fame.

“That’s Jack Doherty, the most cruel, disgusting inhuman person on the planet. Just a poor excuse of a man and needs to have everything taken from him,” a viewer said.

“Jack Doherty is the worst person on this planet,” agreed another.

Doherty also posted a video to his TikTok, seemingly from the same day, where he hit tennis balls off the roof.

“Practicing tennis the fun way,” he captioned his video, along with a laughing-face emoji.

While hitting sports balls off a roof might be extreme, it’s not the only reason his off-kilter actions have ignited fumes from others.

Kick streamer N3on even challenged Doherty to a fight in July. After being asked on George Janko’s podcast who he’d go head-to-head with in a boxing match, N3on said, “There’s no one that everyone hates in this world more than him [Doherty].”