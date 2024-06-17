Streamer Jack Doherty addresses racial slur controversy and denies accusation

Kick streamer Jack Doherty faced criticism after a video of him allegedly using a racial slur. Doherty has responded with an explanation and refuted the accusations.

Jack Doherty is a Kick streamer who has been involved in multiple controversies including his security guard being sued for assault, run-ins with the law, and hosting a fight club in which a man knocked a woman out.

Doherty now finds himself accused of using a racial slur, which he has denied.

As the clip of the incident spread on social media, Doherty quickly responded, insisting that the audio in the footage was unclear and that he was not using a racial slur.

In his response, Doherty claims that he said “hater”. He also posted a slowed-down version of the clip to support his version of events. Doherty also pointed to the fact that No Jumper removed their coverage of the controversy.

Despite Doherty’s clarifications, many users on Twitter still believe he used the racial slur in the original videos.

“Nope we heard you lil bro,” one comment with over 5,000 likes said.

Another criticized Doherty for using an ableist slur in his response: “The fact that you used the r slur in your ‘I didn’t do it’ video undermines your credibility.”

Others doubted his explanation because he said ‘just kidding’ after allegedly using the word. “Nope, makes ZERO sense that you said “Hater” and then immediately said “Just Kidding” why would you quickly apologize for saying someone is a hater, makes no sense at all.”

Others have accepted the explanation and believe he truly did use the word hater. Doherty has threatened to sue anyone who claims he used the slur.