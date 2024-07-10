Fousey slams “annoying” viewers after being swatted in store parking lot

Kick streamer Fousey was in the middle of a broadcast on July 9, 2024 when he found himself surrounded by police officers while parked in his car at a shopping mall in San Diego, California.

Fousey was speaking candidly to his viewers about his life when he tried to put his Tesla in reverse — only to see a slew of law enforcement officers behind him, commanding him to put his hands out of the window of his vehicle.

The streamer complied with the officers, explaining to them that he was the victim of a prank call, otherwise known as swatting.

“I’m live streaming right now,” he said. “I’m on camera. I’m not reaching for anything. I have a dog on my lap, a teacup Maltese. This is a prank call. I’m live streaming.”

After he was asked to step out of the vehicle with his hand up, Fousey asked for permission to unbuckle his seatbelt and open his car door, taking the opportunity to slam whoever decided to swat him.

“Y’all are so annoying, man,” he said. “‘I don’t wanna be clipped, I don’t wanna do this.’ I was just chilling in my car having a midlife crisis. I don’t want cops.”

After the streamer was detained by police, officers searched his car. Upon finding nothing, Fousey was released, having explained the situation and found innocent of any wrongdoing.

“I handled it fine, I knew what was going on,” he explained once he returned to his vehicle. “I listened to every[thing] they said. …whoever did it wasted the resources of like, thirty police officers in San Diego, who could’ve been chasing actual crime.”

“You just had them do that, for what? You didn’t ruin my life. You didn’t do nothing.”

This is far from Fousey’s first time being swatted. In 2023, the Kick streamer found himself being swatted multiple times during his 24/7 stream marathon, even getting kicked out of a restaurant after a bomb threat was called in.

He even pleaded with his viewers to stop swatting him in a now-deleted video, where he showed himself with three police officers who confirmed he’d done nothing wrong.

Fousey is just one of many content creators who’ve been victims of swatting, including the likes of Adin Ross, IShowSpeed, and even xQc, among plenty others.

Swatting is defined as a practice where a person phones law enforcement with false claims against another person, saying they are harming themselves or other people near them, in the hopes of bringing a large number of armed officers to their location. Swatting is illegal, and is often treated as a felony in the United States.