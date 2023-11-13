xQc warns trolls after multiple swattings on his birthday: ‘Police won’t f**k around’

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has issued a stark warning to trolls swatting him and sending the police to his old houses for a birthday surprise.

xQc celebrated his 28th birthday on November 12, but the celebrations were in the crosshairs of trolls who tried to disrupt the festivities by getting him swatted.

While the former Overwatch League pro wasn’t affected by the swatting attempts, those who live at his old residences were – and it turns out this isn’t the first year that someone tried pulling this stunt.

During a recent broadcast, the French Canadian addressed those swatting him directly, warning that the police were not going to mess around and they would be held accountable for putting lives at risk.

xQc urges viewers to stop swatting him on his birthday

In a plea to the trolls swatting him, xQc explained that their attempts were not going as planned, because he no longer lives at the addresses being swatted.

“This is the second year in a row that somebody tries to swat me on my birthday. You need to understand I don’t live there anymore,” he explained. “You’re sending the police to houses that I don’t live in. You’re endangering a bunch of people!”

Lengyel continued on, saying how it was in the interest of everyone if the swattings stopped, warning that there would be serious consequences to those calling the cops on him.

“For your own sake, it’s really bad. If someone happens it’s really sad. On top of that, the authorities are not gonna f**k around if something happens. I’m just telling you. This is loser behavior,” he slammed.

Felix reiterated that he wasn’t affected by the swattings, and it’s not clear if the warnings were enough to make the trolls stop.

xQc isn’t the only Kick streamer to get swatted recently. Last week Adin Ross was swatted while at the gym with fellow content creator HSTikkyTokky.