Jack Doherty pulled over for speeding in Lambo and mocks cop on Kick stream

Controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty was pulled over by a police officer for speeding in his red Lamborghini and proceeded to disrespect the cop after.

Jack Doherty has emerged as one of the most polarizing figures in the streaming world, even getting briefly banned from Kick over flashing incidents.

On January 10, the streamer was back and headed to a party with college girls in the back of his Lambo only to be pulled over by a cop for speeding.

Despite playing it cool originally, the Kick star is once again facing backlash, this time for appearing to mock the officer who warned him against driving too fast.

Jack Doherty mocks police after speeding in residential area

In a clip taken from Doherty’s Kick stream, an officer walked over to his car and lectured him about speeding.

“Okay, have you had a ticket before?” she asked. “So, you have three options. Pay the ticket and get points on your license. Second option is pay the ticket, I can drive this through online if you don’t have any points. Third one, give the ticket to an attorney, have them take care of it for you.”

After the officer instructed the streamer to choose an option or risk having his license suspended, she further warned him about speeding, demanding he drive his luxury car much slower.

“Make sure you slow down, this is a residential area. You’re going 30 miles almost above the speed limit,” she explained. “It’s too fast.”

Once she handed Jack the ticket and walked off, the streamer went right back to his routine, mocking the officer by pretending to cry.

“I’m sorry. I’ll stop. I’ll never do it again,” he fake-sobbed before pretending to rev his engine.

Kick/jackdoherty Jack Doherty kept checking his phone while driving on stream.

The car shenanigans didn’t end there either as throughout the broadcast, the streamer looked at his phone, possibly to check chat, while driving – something that would result in a ban on other streaming platforms such as Twitch.

This isn’t the first time Doherty has had an interaction with cops on stream. Earlier in January, the Kick star was swatted after police received a report that he had stabbed his brother.