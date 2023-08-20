Fousey kicked out of restaurant after bomb threat during IRL stream

Controversial streamer Fousey was asked to leave a restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona during an IRL stream on Kick following a bomb threat being called in.

The YouTuber turned streamer Fouseytube who made his name through prank videos and edgy social experiments during his rise to fame has since focused his content surrounding real-life broadcasts.

Fousey started a subathon that has been live for over 30 days, whereby as long as somebody subscribes within a certain amount of time the broadcast will stay live.

It has not been uncommon for these types of live content to go on for months, although it has been taking a toll on him over the weeks as he has been involved in various drama along the way.

Since going live, he’s been in discussion for saying racial slurs, had a controversial airport stream, and faced multiple Twitch bans which led him to sign for Kick.

Fousey asked to leave a restaurant in Arizona following a bomb threat

While carrying on the subathon on August 20, he was seen by viewers exploring Scottsdale, Arizona, before going to eat at a local restaurant.

Soon after he had ordered his food an employee approached him who is thought to be the manager of the restaurant, asking Fousey to leave due to a bomb threat being called to their location.

“I’ll leave. It’s okay. You seem like you’re going to cry. I don’t want to hurt your feelings,” the internet personality responded.

After acknowledging how emotionally shaken up the staff were, the 33-year-old agreed to leave — proceeding to grab his things, before getting increasingly frustrated saying: “I don’t want the food, by the way. I’m not paying for it. No, f**k this restaurant! I don’t want the food.”

While walking down the street, he addressed his stream given the situation as viewers gave their opinions. One user said: “This is freaking crazy, protect yourself and your family,” reacting to the shocking events.

While others have criticized him for how he acted towards the food spot: “Is it really the restaurant’s fault? I don’t think the way that person was treated was fair,” another said.

Similarly, controversial figure Adin Ross was recently swatted during an IRL stream on a golf course.