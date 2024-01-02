Fousey sparks concern after appearing in Adin Ross live stream: “I’m not eating”

YouTuber and Kick streamer Fousey sparked concern from fans after appearing on Adin Ross’s stream, opening up about his mental health after being hospitalized in 2023.

Fouseytube is an OG YouTuber who recently started streaming on Kick after receiving a series of bans from Twitch in summer 2023.

During that time, Fousey engaged in a series of actions that sparked concern from viewers, such as walking on a busy freeway at night and going long periods of time without sleep.

He was also swatted several times over the course of his summertime streams, and eventually called police about the situation while staying in a hotel in August.

In the call, Fousey claimed “there is a gun to my head right now,” although this was not true. Law enforcement eventually showed up in response to Fousey’s call, and the YouTuber ended up getting detained by police and was ultimately hospitalized for a mental health evaluation.

Fousey returned to the internet in November 2023 with an exclusive Kick deal as a welcome gift — but nearly two months later, fans are still expressing concern for the influencer after a conversation he had with fellow streamer Adin Ross during a live broadcast.

Fouseytube admits he’s “depressed” after hospitalization

During their chat, Fousey admitted that he felt like he’d “flopped,” and said he hadn’t been socializing much. On top of that, he also claimed that he hadn’t been eating.

“I sit there and I sulk,” he admitted. “I lay in bed. …I’ve hit rock bottom. This is rock bottom.”

“There’s no explanation as to why I’m depressed,” he continued.

Adin Ross attempted to give Fousey advice and lift his mood throughout their chat, telling him to “get up right now and snap out of this sh*t.”

Fans left a slew of comments expressing concern for Fousey’s mental health, with one viewer writing on YouTube, “It’s actually really sad seeing him so depressed. Hang in there Fousey.”

“I hope he does better soon and locks tf in,” another wrote.

“We need Fousey back ASAP,” yet another said.

It’s worth noting that, on January 1, Fousey uploaded a video to his YouTube channel titled, “The KING is back,” in which he appeared to joke about his hospitalization and portrayed himself as a version of The Joker.

For now, it looks like Fousey is making his comeback on Kick, with his latest stream titled, ‘Day 1 in Depression Boot Camp,” as fans and fellow streamers send him support after a tumultuous year in 2023.