Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 ending explained: Can Chae-ok be saved?

The Netflix K-Drama of the year is back… and this time, there’s even more betrayal. Chae-ok’s life hangs in the balance once more – here’s the full ending of Gyeongseong Creature Season 2.

K-Drama fans have hardly been spoilt for choice this year when it comes to new TV shows, but there’s been even better news for Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 – it hasn’t even been a year since Season 1 ended.

New episodes are available on the streaming service now, and there’s a ton of questions to answer. Park Seo-joon has almost completely changed character, while the Season 1 ending proved nobody was out of the woods yet.

Seven episodes in and Chae-ok has been unlucky in two season finales as she’s left for dead once more. But can she make it through? Here’s the full rundown on the Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 ending. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 ending: Tested loyalty and a car crash

Netflix

The final episode of Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 begins with Chae-ok scrambling out of a nasty car wreckage. While she tries to get to safety, she’s met by Seung-Jo, who recalls how much of a “kick” he gets out of hunting and killing.

Chae-ok tries to get him to realize that Lady Madea – the woman who has essentially raised him as her own – is actually using him. He also admits that he knows how his real mom, Akiko, died… and he’s really not phased by it.

Seung-Jo claims he’s done what he has for survival’s sake, alongside being in Ho-Jae’s (who is also Tae-Sang, but let’s stick with his Season 2 name for the sake of clarity) best interest.

The camera pans to show Noh Ji-Su standing on the other side of the road, and she’s ready to shoot. She takes out Seung-Jo’s eye with Chae-ok claiming Master Jang will be “very disappointed.”

The girls make their escape, with Chae-ok telling Noh Ji-Su to get as far away as she can. Shadowy creatures descend on Seung-Jo, and it’s an all-out blood-and-guts war.

Meanwhile, Ho-Jae and Captain are engaged in some 1-on-1 combat, with Captain threatening that Madea will kill everyone around him. We see flashback scenes of Kwon Yong-Gil trying to beg for mercy on Ho-Jae’s life, with Madea asking if he’s willing to stake his life on it.

Cut to Maedea’s modern-day lair, which looks something like what a Bond villain would have lying in wait for our hero. Madea and Ho-Jae face off, and the truth comes out.

Netflix

She gives a hearty speech about the equality of human lives (really, what does any of it mean?) but tries to make Ho-Jae decide between three lives hanging in the balance. Chae-ok has been captured elsewhere in the building, Kwon Yong-Gil is hospitalized, and child Number 71 is… somewhere, but certainly not missing.

Madea assumes Ho-Jae will choose Chae-ok, even if her memory is wiped. Simultaneously, Chae-ok and Ho-Jae try to physically take on their foes, with Chae-ok fending off monsters while Ho-Jae goes straight for attacking Madea. Captain tries to tell Chae-ok that Ho-Jae has chosen others over her, but she doesn’t believe it.

A brutal yet unexpected death

This is an episode of Gyeongseong Creature, so you can guess what happens next – Ho-Jae single-handedly takes down every single monster and creature he comes across on his way to saving Chae-ok.

However, Madea isn’t having a victory quite so easily. She releases nitrogen gas into the chamber Ho-Jae is in, and he’s miraculously able to just make it out before the going gets deadly. There are others locked up inside, with Ho-Jae telling them how to escape to their safety. Meanwhile, he’s heading straight to Chae-ok.

Netflix

Meanwhile, Captain now has Chae-ok suspended in a water tank after their last conversation, while she’s covered in cuts and bruises. The temperature in there is dropping, suggesting she’ll be killed in a controlled amount of time. While unconscious, she speaks to Ho-Jae, recounting their Season 2 love story and all the things she wanted to do with him.

By this point, Seung-Jo has arrived, and it’s clear that what Chae-ok said about Madea in the first scene is still weighing on his mind. He asks Madea if she ever really saw him as a son, to which she replies that he has essentially been a helpful tool in her own making.

After some awkward heartfelt declarations, the two move to share an embrace – but it quickly turns into a standoff. They tussle before Madea falls down a nearby hole to her death. Seung-Jo watches from above as she disintegrates, with a smile on her face as she is taken over.

Don’t panic – Chae-ok is still alive

Captain is completely unaware of what’s happened with Madea, focusing on Chae-ok’s capture. He watches in fascination as Najin surrounds her, claiming he’ll take it once she is dead.

Netflix

But never fear, our hero of the hour is here! Ho-Jae quickly arrives to batter the life out of Captain who is dealt with swiftly. However, he can’t seem to believe his eyes at how Chae-ok is being kept.

With no other options at his disposal, Ho-Jae hits the glass as hard as he can in order to break it and release Chae-ok. While he does, flashbacks of their most intimate moments from Season 2 appear, and the glass breaks.

The threat of Madea finally seems over as the police arrive on the scene, with the prisoners Ho-Jae earlier instructed waiting outside. The police say they’ll need to conduct an urgent search, but they’ll need a warrant. The Najin that emerged out of Chae-ok’s neck as she was rescued is seen lying on the floor in a puddle.

The star-crossed lovers share one last look

We cut back to modern-day Korea in the Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 ending… and it seems everyone’s memory has been completely wiped by what happened. This includes Chae-ok, who appears as a regular girl-about-town, more worried about her club drinks running later than she is about monsters or Ho-Jae.

Her family ask her if she has a boyfriend, to which she says no.

Netflix

However, she explains that she has a dream where she is chasing after somebody she doesn’t really know. In that same moment, we follow her walking down the road and exchanging glances behind her to something she cannot see.

A head emerges from the crowd behind her, with the pair finally locking eyes to reveal it’s Ho-Jae. The pair share a smile as if they have known each other for years… before the screen fades to black.

Both seasons of Gyeongseong Creature Season are now streaming on Netflix. Check out the Part 1 ending, whether Chae-ok finds her mother, and our own review of the show. You can also catch up with new TV shows streaming this month.