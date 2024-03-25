Queen of Tears theory suspects Eun-sung & Seul-hee’s jaw-dropping connection

Eun-sung proves to be only one of the main antagonists in Queen of Tears, as a recent episode reveals new details that develop a theory on his possible connection to Seul-hee.

While Queen of Tears has fans enthralled by the romance between Hyun-woo and Hae-in, there’s a more treacherous plot at play led by Eun-sung. Since his introduction in the K-drama, it’s clear he has evil intent to become Hae-in’s husband and gain her family’s favor.

He has a deceitful plot to uproot and take over Queen’s Group. It was revealed he had been in cahoots with Grace to enact his plan. But Queen of Tears Episode 6 reveals details about his past as an orphan and Seul-he’s past that possibly links them together.

Article continues after ad

The plan for the Queen’s Group takeover likely runs much deeper than anyone expected – with fans developing a convincing theory.

Article continues after ad

After a physical fight between Seul-hee and Beom-ja, Beom-ja has an old private investigator friend look into her father’s girlfriend. And what she uncovers has K-drama fans theorizing she might be Eun-sung’s mother.

The private investigation learns Seul-hee is a fake name, and her real name is Oh Sun-yeong. But the records state Sun-yeong has been dead for 30 years. To make matters more interesting, it’s revealed she went to prison for adultery while pregnant. She gave birth to that child while in prison, but there are no records of what happened to the child.

Article continues after ad

A fan theory on X/Twitter suggests, “Moh Seul-hee gave birth to a boy in the prison and he could be eunsung. also explains why he’s in the orphanage.”

Another fan agreed saying, “It won’t come as a surprise if Yoon Eunsung turns out to be Moh Seul Hee’s son and they are working together to infiltrate Queens Group.”

Article continues after ad

The theory makes sense. Eun-sung grew up in an orphanage and likely found out who his mother was years ago. They could have concocted a plot to span 20 years to infiltrate Queen’s Group. The question is who’s his father? If Seul-hee was arrested for adultery, it implies the father was married. Is he connected to Queen’s Group?

Article continues after ad

It’s also explored in Episode 5 that Queen’s Group had a connection to the orphanage where Eun-sung lived. At the time, Eul-hee was already dating Man-dae. The K-drama also revealed that Da-hye is part of his plan. Flashbacks showed both of them as kids together and having met Hae-in and her brother at the time.

Queen of Tears airs weekly on Netflix. You can learn more about the cameo appearance by actor Sebastian Rochè and Kim Ji-won’s endearing habit on set.