Warner Bros tease Hogwarts Legacy sequel and franchise plans

Warner Bros. Games have hinted at the future of the Hogwarts Legacy franchise, with the company president revealing his hopes to develop a sequel for the hit game and have the series turn into a franchise.

Despite the controversy surrounding its release, Hogwarts Legacy has been a massive success, both critically and commercially. The game has been breaking Twitch viewership numbers as well making waves online and throughout the entertainment industry.

Dexerto recently reported that, from February 8 to February 22, Hogwarts Legacy was the third most-watched category on Twitch, hitting a whopping 55,051,622 hours watched in those two weeks, according to SullyGnome.

Article continues after ad

As such, it’s not surprising that Warner Bros. Games are looking to the future and have begun exploring the idea of turning Hogwarts Legacy into a gaming franchise.

“The player engagement is spectacular,” began Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad in a recent interview with Variety. Haddad then revealed that, “so far, we have tracked over 152 million hours played, 173 million magical plants grown, 115 million potions brewed and 556 million Dark Wizards defeated.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy has been a massive hit since releasing

The Warner Bros. Games president later explained how “pleased” the company is with the “initial launch” of Hogwarts legacy, adding that they “see a bright future for our other platform launches.”

Article continues after ad

However, it appears Warner Bros. Games have their sights set on expanding into the world of gaming with more than just their Harry Potter IP. “Our goal is to continue to utilize our amazing library of Warner Bros. Discovery franchises as we develop our future slate of games,” Haddad said.

Time will tell if and when a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is announced. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest about the game and future content.

For all the latest gaming news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.