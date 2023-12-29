One of Hogwarts Legacy’s core mechanics is brewing potions. These will modify different features during fights, from increasing spell damage or improving defense to making yourself invisible for a while. To help you master this useful art, here’s how to equip and use potions in the Wizarding World.

Potions are a key element of the magical world in Hogwarts Legacy, as they have different effects players can benefit from during important battles throughout the story.

Article continues after ad

Obviously, the more you progress in the game, the more necessary they’ll become during duels thanks to the enemies becoming stronger and harder to beat.

Article continues after ad

Keep in mind that even though you’ll be able to craft some iconic concoctions like the Polyjuice Potion as part of the main quest, they won’t be available for free crafting later.

So, check out this handy guide first to learn how to unlock potions, as well as to see which recipes are available in the game and the effects they have.

Article continues after ad

How to equip & use potions in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, every potion needs to be assigned to a particular slot before using it, except for the Wiggenweld Potion, which is in charge of restoring your health. This one will always be available through the down button on the D-pad (for consoles), or the G key (PC).

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Once you have a potion in your inventory, follow these steps to equip it:

Open your Tool Wheel by holding L1 (PS), LB (Xbox), L (Switch), or Tab (PC). If you let go, the Tool Wheel will disappear. Use the R stick or mouse to highlight the potion you want to use. Without moving the R stick or mouse from the desired highlighted potion, release L1, LB, L, or Tab to close the Tool Wheel. In case you want to equip the potion on the right side, just hit X instead of selecting one with the R stick. The chosen potion will be equipped, as you can see in the left bottom corner.

AVALANCHE SOFTWARE

To use the chosen potion, you only have to press the L1 (PS), LB (Xbox), L (Switch), or Tab (PC) on the main screen and your character will drink it.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that players can drink different potions simultaneously by repeating the process above and picking a different brew while the first one’s effect is still active.

That’s everything witches and wizards need to know about using potions in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re looking for more tips and tricks, check out our other guides below:

Article continues after ad

Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Hogwarts Legacy voice actors for all characters | All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy | PC requirements & specs for Hogwarts Legacy | How to play Hogwarts Legacy early