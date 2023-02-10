Hogwarts Legacy Day 1 update patch notes: Performance, stability & bug fixes

Hogwarts Legacy is officially available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S and Avalanche Software has finally released a day 1 patch for the game. Here’s a breakdown of what fans can expect from this update.

While fans could technically play Hogwarts Legacy starting on February 7 thanks to the Digital Deluxe edition, the game is finally out as of February 10, 2023.

Unfortunately, some players have already experienced a variety of bugs and performance issues ahead of the full release. For example, many players on PC reported crashing and stability issues that are affecting the overall experience.

As such, developer Avalanche Software has rolled out a day one patch on PS5, Xbox Series, X, and PC that will likely aim to address these performance issues on both console and PC. Here’s everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy’s day one patch.

Hogwarts Legacy day one patch notes

Portkey Games Developer Avalanche Software has rolled out the day one patch for Hogwarts Legacy.

At the time of writing, the official Hogwarts Legacy website has yet to release the official patch notes that detail what this patch fixes on each platform.

However, early speculation from various media outlets predict the patch will likely address the following things:

Fix game crashes on PC

Fix lag and stuttering issues on PC

Performance improvements across all platforms

Improve stability

Gameplay adjustments and optimization

Bug fixes and other minor updates

For now, players who own the Steam version of the game can download the roughly 300 MB update right now.

It seems layers on PS5 and Xbox Series X will need to wait a bit longer to download the day one patch, but it should arrive on console sometime in the next few hours.

This piece will be updated when Avalanche Software releases the full, detailed patch notes later today.