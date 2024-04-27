U.S Army sets up Helldivers 2 stand at convention to draw in patriots

The U.S. Army is either pulling a high-IQ move or is getting desperate after a recruitment booth sporting Helldivers 2 for potential recruits to play appears at a convention.

While Helldivers 2 may be about dropping to the front lines defending your brothers in arms and democracy from malicious giant robots and deadly bugs, the fighting is still fictional and therefore notably safer than actual combat.

We all enjoy the virtual gunfights in Helldivers 2, but the U.S. Army may have another plan for the most loyal Helldivers, who are raring for a fight. They set up a booth promoting the official Esports team at a convention showcasing Helldivers 2, much to the confusion of fans.

While the booth was primarily there to promote the U.S. Army Esports team and doesn’t display any direct recruitment plans, Helldivers 2 fans quickly made light of the situation as it made its way around social media.

Players weren’t falling for the ploy as the booth made its way to the Helldivers subreddit, and they weren’t eager to join either making light of the situation in their own Helldivers 2 way, “Imma keep it real U.S Army. I’m not dying for oil element 710.” Referring to the in-universe pun that 710 is ‘oil’ upside down.

Others pointed out how desperate recruitment has become with most militaries appealing to the video game crowd. “F**king losers. It’s the disconnect. Do you remember when they started putting out those commercials imitating COD. iTs JUsT liKe THe vIdEo GaME.” Though not directly related to the Esports booth, it appears this has brought out some controversial opinions on “propaganda” in video games.

The stakes of fighting in an actual gunfight are nail-biting, so it’s sensible to say that Helldivers 2 players will stick where they are, safely behind the screen avoiding virtual orbital strikes as they spread the good word of democracy, one Burn Pit at a time.