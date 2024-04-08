Helldivers 2 players slam the game’s worst enemies

Helldivers 2 fans despise the Hunters, labeling them not only the most annoying enemy in the game, but one of the most annoying in any game.

The Hunters in Helldivers 2 can be a real pain to deal with thanks to their tendency to swarm players and overwhelm them at the worst of times.

Because of this, they have acquired a pretty bad reputation as the game’s worst enemy to encounter while on a mission.

But the distaste extends so far that there are people who think the Hunters have solidified their place as one of the worst enemies in any game, not just Helldivers 2.

The bug is being dragged through the mud on the game’s subreddit, where one person posted: “If there a 100 Most Annoying Video Game Enemies Ever Created list, this f’ing little, Communist, A-hole has my vote for #1.”

Certainly not mincing words, they go on to say how the Hunters “ALWAYS appear when you just ran out of ammo to lay the fascism down on you while you insert more Liberty-pellets into your Freedom-dispensers.”

The displeasure is prevalent throughout the rest of the community as well, with one fan responding: “I want to rip every single limb off and pour acid on the stumps. Rip off every single bit of chitin on this stupid fucking bug one by one. Use its own claws to carve Super Earth into every inch of flesh.”

However, some feel that other Terminids are just as bad, with Bile Titans and Chargers also catching some flak.

Because of this, some Helldivers 2 players think the recent Major Orders focusing on Automatons have given people a clear perspective on how annoying all Terminids are now that they’re focusing on them again.

Whether they are the worst enemy in the game or not, Helldivers 2 fans won’t have a choice but to deal with Hunters for the foreseeable future after temporarily wiping out the Automatons.