Helldivers 2 players terrified as new Automaton enemies suddenly added

Helldivers 2’s last Automaton planet is under siege, but players have run into friction at higher difficulties as Gunships and Factory Striders have started showing up.

At the time of writing, all Automaton planets are on the verge of being conquered. Durgen is seemingly the last bastion for the Automatons, and they’re pulling out all the stops in their last-ditch effort.

This means some enemies showing up we’ve never seen before in Helldivers 2. While they’re exceedingly rare, Helldivers have been recording footage of these new enemies any way they can.

One of these enemy types is the Gunship. These come with Gunship Fabricators that have to be taken out to stop them from spawning, similar to the Stalkers on the Terminid side of things.

Article continues after ad

u/ProbablyRod

If you aren’t able to take down Gunship Fabricators fast, you’ll get quickly overwhelmed by Gunships that shoot continuous machine gun fire and rocket salvos. Fighting a whole fleet of these is a bad time.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, there are Factory Striders, massive raid bosses that produce more bots on the move. Killing one of these will take a lot of effort from players, and you don’t want to be caught near one.

u/Tankuki

As if that wasn’t enough, an Automaton leader has started appearing on illegal broadcasts with a message that Helldivers 2 players are still working on deciphering.

Article continues after ad

u/Ell0_alt

As the supposed extermination of the Automatons nears, it’s hard to imagine the Helldivers 2 devs don’t have some surprises in store for us when Durgen falls.