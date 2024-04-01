Helldivers 2’s Super Earth urge soldiers to keep completing Major Order after they expire

The battle for Democracy doesn’t end after a Major Order, with the Helldivers 2 devs now urging soldiers to keep fighting for the story rather than the Medals.

Every Helldiver needs a reward for their hard work, and thankfully when it comes to a Major Order, you’ll usually be granted a few Medals for your inevitable sacrifice. However, if you don’t complete the main task, then soldiers get nothing, aside from a little frustration. Regardless, Super Earth is now calling on Helldivers 2 players to keep fighting for those planets, as it may dramatically change the game’s storyline.

“Capturing Tibit after the MO expires won’t get you the medal rewards, but it’ll still make a difference in the upcoming narrative and future MOs” shared one Helldivers 2 dev in the game’s Discord, revealing just how important it is to keep battling for those chosen planets.

Naturally, the Helldivers 2 community instantly shared their shock and surprise on the game’s Reddit, with many wishing they’d found out earlier.

“Didn’t realize that would happen” commented one user, while another seemed rather frustrated with the lack of transparency inside the game itself, adding “Really wish more stuff was communicated in-game.”

Nevertheless, the post has proven just how important every mission is to both Super Earth and the Helldivers. In fact, many are now adding that they’ll “start to drop on Tibit out of spite. MO or not, those smug robots are gonna get some Democracy.”

Plenty of other players are revealing that they “don’t care about the medals” and are instead either fighting for “Super Earth’s future” or for those Major Orders that unlock “new stratagems or gear earlier, just like the mechs.”

The recent Major Order wasn’t successfully completed, but as the game’s devs have explained, that doesn’t mean taking Tibit is any less important for Democracy, and hopefully new weapons, Stratagems, or the highly awaited vehicles.

