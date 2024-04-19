Helldivers 2’s latest Major Order was light work as 2 billion Terminids die in 12 hours

Helldivers 2 players have proved they’re a different breed by massacring 2 billion Terminids in half a day.

Joel probably thought he was cooking when he gave the Helldivers 2 player base their latest major order. The prospect of killing 2 billion Terminids in six days probably seemed daunting. The champions of Managed Democracy didn’t even need one.

In just 12 hours, the dedicated defenders of Super Earth committed what would normally be considered an atrocity. They pulped 2 billion bugs into piles of goo to replenish the Federation’s supply of E-710.

It’s a staggering achievement and the fact that it was done in a fraction of the intended timeframe makes this victory extra sweet. All the more so because Helldivers 2 players saw it coming a mile off.

Arrowhead Game Studios via Dexerto

In the initial post on X from Arrowhead announcing this latest Major Order, prophetic – if a little boastful – Helldivers called their shot. “That will get done by the end of the day,” one user said.

Within eight hours, the progress meter had already eclipsed 50%, and watching it fill was less a matter of steady uptick, and more one of large chunks. Players were culling millions of Terminids in a matter of minutes.

Players egged each other on as more and more Terminids faced the wrath of the Helldivers 2 community. The speed at which the assault was carried out had some unable to take part.

“I’m not even going to be able to contribute before my shift ends,” one player lamented, and sure enough, they didn’t.

Fortunately, even players who weren’t present for the slaughter will still receive 45 of Helldivers 2’s Medals. All that’s left to do is wait for the next Major Order and the last time we cleared one this quickly, Joel fired back with a vengeance.