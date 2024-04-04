Helldivers 2’s free Malevelon Creek cape reward divides soldiers

Helldivers 2 on April 3, 2024, offered a cape as a free reward in memory of every soldier who lost their lives in Malevelon Creek. However, this cape has led to some controversy in the fanbase.

A recent Major Order to liberate Malevelon Creek against Automatons was successful and Helldivers were able to push back the enemies in just about a few hours. As such, the developers of Helldivers 2 ended up honoring the Malevelon Creek players, especially those who lost their lives with a free cape.

This free cape created some controversy and has divided players as while some are happy about it, others are quite frustrated. Both spectrums of the player base decided to express their feeling over Reddit. One such frustrated user commented, “I am never wearing that thing. Creekers wasted resources and time.”

Another user with a similar sentiment chimed in, “I love the “hey you should kick me” cape, finally able to weed them out.” As it happens, among the frustrated players, there are several who are in support of this free gift.

One such user mentioned, “Free cape = Free cape. We paid ABSOLUTELY nothing for it. Enjoy it, I sure as hell am.” Finally, one of the grateful users claimed, “Is there a single helldiver that hasn’t lost at least one life in the creek? The cape is for all of us.” As a reply to this, a player claimed, “It’s a memorial cape anyway, wear it in remembrance of the fallen.”

Therefore, it is safe to say that the reaction to this free reward is quite polarizing. However, there are more positive comments than negative ones since at the end of the day it is a free reward. Apart from that, the current Major Orders after the failure of Tibit are progressing exceptionally well, so players have a lot to be happy about.