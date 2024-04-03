Helldivers 2 hands out free reward for Malevelon Creek liberation

Helldivers 2 is handing out a free reward to all players following the successful liberation of Malevelon Creek. Find out here what it is.

Following a new Major Order, Helldivers 2 players freed Malevelon Creek on April 1, 2024, in just five hours, despite the mission being active for them to complete in 24 hours. The liberation effort tasked players with eliminating Automatons in the “Robot Vietnam” planet and all Helldivers spread the good word of Super Earth with ease.

They pushed back the Automaton army, however soon spotted the deadlier AT-ATs in the distance. Regardless, the battle at Malevelon Creek is one to remember for all the players, and as a commemoration to fallen comrades, Helldivers 2 is honoring them by handing out a free cape to all players.

The news and a look at the cape were shared on an X post on the official Helldivers 2 account on April 3, 2024. The cape named Fallen Hero’s Vengeance will be granted to all players for free as according to the post, “The President of Super Earth has officially recognized this day as a Malevelon Creek Memorial Day”.

As part of the remembrance, all Helldivers will be issued this commemorative cape this entire week in the game. You can simply head into your armory and under the Cape tab, find the free item.

“This week we’ve liberated and defended it twice, and we did it with a vengeance for those who fell the first time”, said one Helldiver. “Already rocking mine, looks snazzy! Guess it’s time to prep a speech for the troops later!”, said another Helldiver who claimed the free cape.

While several players celebrated democracy after liberating Malevelon Creek following the major order, some are still worried about an incoming threat in the distance. Since players usually eliminate creatures across planets in Helldivers 2, killer robot machines like Automaton and AT-ATs pose a deadlier threat to many.