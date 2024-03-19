Helldivers 2 players praise Warbonds after being “traumatized by FOMO”

Helldivers 2 players are unlearning old habits thanks to the more permanent nature of Warbonds, the game’s answer to Battle Passes.

Helldivers 2 became an unexpected sensation in a span of days with hundreds of thousands of players embroiled in the Galactic War. The extreme investment from players has led to some captivating highs and devastating lows for the community.

Driving this engagement is a mysterious Game Master by the name of Joel who pulls the strings in the ongoing conflict. Helldivers 2 players have praised this method of emergent storytelling and the game’s dev team for their “pro-consumer” attitudes.

Chief among these is the lack of time restrictions on Warbonds. Reddit user u/WhereDid_The_Time_Go explained that “hostile live service” elements in other games had left them “traumatized by FOMO” and praised Helldivers 2 for its approach.

Helldivers 2 devs have gone on record saying that Warbonds and the unlockable content therein will remain in the game permanently, even as newer ones are added. They’ve also implemented systems in which the in-game currency to purchase Premium Warbonds is easy enough to farm in the game.

The player revealed that before remembering this, they were frantically grinding Super Credits after being conditioned by other games to grind out a Battle Pass. “Being able to take my time without having to stress about getting that thing is such an amazing breath of fresh air,” they admitted.

Other players have reported similar instances where they briefly forget that the content from Helldivers 2’s Warbonds will not disappear on them. “I’ve got the same thing, I feel like I need to rush to finish the first bond but it’s not going anywhere.” one Helldiver said in response. “Thanks, good guy Arrowhead.”

The combination of permanent Warbonds and widely available currency make Helldivers 2 relatively unique in the live-service space and players are appreciative. The general feeling is that these inclusions circumvent a lot of the usual complaints that derail other titles in the genre.

Arrowhead Game Studios Electric shotguns for all!

Helldivers 2 recently released the Cutting Edge Warbond which introduces a host of new weapon types and armor to the game.

Just don’t go rushing to grind the whole thing out at the expense of other joys. It will be there when you get back.