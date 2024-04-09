GamingHelldivers

What is the Helldivers 2 Catalog Expansion?

Sourav Banik
a weapon from Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation WarbondArrowhead Game Studios

Catalog Expansion is a mysterious item that popped up in Helldivers 2 – but what is its purpose and does it mean anything? Here’s everything you need to know.

There are many Ship Module upgrades you can purchase to improve your Ship in Helldivers 2 and each of them requires a fair share of essential resources like Common Samples and Rare Samples.

However, a mysterious module, “Catalog Expansion” recently dropped in the game and you might be wondering what it is and how it improves your ship.

Here’s everything you need to know about Catalog Expansion in Helldivers 2.

an image of Catalog Expansion in Helldivers 2Arrowhead Game Studios

What is the Catalog Expansion in Helldivers 2?

In Helldivers 2, Catalog Expansion was one of the Ship Module upgrades that was available under the Bridge of the Ship Management.

Its description said, “New Stratagem permits added to the ship management terminal for purchase” while the Upgrade Effect “Improves steering for Helldivers during Hellpod deployment.”

Unfortunately, the devs are super secretive about this new upgrade module, calling it a “rogue item” and urging every Helldiver to avoid it until further notice on their Discord server:

“The Ministry of Truth has confirmation that a rogue item called the “catalog expansion” is temporarily visible in the Ship Management menu and, in accordance with regulations, we instruct all Helldivers to avoid this rogue item until further notice. The Ministry of Truth cannot confirm the reliability or safety of this item, nor can they confirm its origin.”

Can you unlock the Catalog Expansion in Helldivers 2?

At the time of writing, you cannot. The Catalog Expansion module has been removed from Helldivers 2 and only time will tell about its return.

However, one thing is for sure, like other ship modules, Catalog Expansion will also require a decent amount of Common, Rare, or Super Rare Samples to unlock.

Related Topics

Helldivers 2

