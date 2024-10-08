Is Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred on Game Pass?

Is Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion coming to Game Pass? It’s not uncommon to see Blizzard titles hit the platform but is this new DLC available on the subscription service?

Diablo 4 is about to get a lot bigger thanks to the Vessel of Hatred expansion. The dense jungles of Nahantu house a tonne of new content for players to sink their teeth into.

Whether it’s the new Spiritborn class, Mercenary mechanics, or challenge dungeons like the Kurast Undercity, there are plenty of reasons to pick it up. Of course, how you pick it up is its own can of worms.

With the Diablo 4 base game available on Microsoft’s subscription service, you might be wondering whether Vessel of Hatred is on Game Pass. We’ll go over all the information we have on that so far.

Can you get Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred on Game Pass?

No, for now, Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion is not available on Xbox Game Pass. Despite the base game’s availability on the platform, Blizzard has not elected to make the DLC available there.

The situation is similar to that of Starfield which had a day-one launch on Game Pass but left the Shattered Space DLC off the service. Fortunately, if you play Diablo 4 via Game Pass it shouldn’t preclude you from playing Vessel of Hatred.

Can you access Vessel of Hatred through Diablo 4 on Game Pass?

Yes, you can. Diablo 4’s Game Pass version gives you a license to play the base game and the Vessel of Hatred expansion can be purchased and used with that version.

Simply download Diablo 4 via Game Pass and purchase the expansion to gain access. The caveat here is that if the Diablo 4 base game is ever removed from Game Pass, you will need to purchase it in order to access the DLC you have paid for.

Blizzard Entertainment The ultrapowerful Spiritborn class will be pay-to-play at launch.

That’s all we know presently about Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred on Game Pass. It’s unlikely that the expansion will ever be made available via the subscription service based on how it has operated to this point.

Having the base game on Game Pass and purchasing the DLC is still the cheapest option for those looking to experience the expansion. If you’re wondering if the add-on is worth the money, check out our review for Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred to help you make a decision.