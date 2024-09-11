Helldivers 2 September 17 early patch notes reveal major Flamethrower buffs

Helldivers 2 is soon to receive a major patch, with the developers, Arrowhead Games Studios, promising to return the game to its former glory after major fan frustration.

Back on August 6, Helldivers was attempting to bring the player base back to the success it saw in the first few months of its release. The update promised some major new enemies, missions, a higher difficulty level, new weapons, and so much more. However, while some were thrilled, others quickly slammed the update due to its weapon nerfs and lack of innovation.

So, now just over one month later, Arrowhead is back, bringing players one of the most significant patches in the game’s history on September 17. While much of it is still under wraps, a few teasers and early notes have shed light on what players can expect.

As highlighted on the Helldivers 2 X account, the devs will be releasing “a buff a day,” meaning they’ll be sharing more and more changes in anticipation of the update. When each is announced, we’ll update this page, so be sure to check back soon.

All current changes in Helldivers 2 early patch

Flamethrower receives major buff

Shared on September 10, it was revealed that the Flamethrower will be the first weapon to receive a huge buff. “Flamethrower damage is increased by 33%” shared the developers on X. They also went on to explain that “Flamer mechanics will be reverted to the state before the Escalation of Freedom update and flamebased weapons can now damage heavier enemies like Chargers, Bile Titans, Impalers and Hulks.”

A lack of armor penetration was a primary issue for thousands of players, particularly with flame weapons, which were previously considered the worst tools in the game. As such, these changes have already been met with plenty of support, with players insisting the game is “so back.”

Will we finally get a new faction?

The new faction, otherwise known as the Illuminate is on the minds of most Helldivers 2 players. After all, they were leaked back on August 13, after players began spotting Illuminate Tripods in their missions.

So, will this patch be the one that introduces this new faction? While nothing has been confirmed, we think they will.

Arrowhead is famous for subtly adding things into patch updates, whether it’s new flying bugs, new enemies, or just added issues for the Helldivers to solve. Given the leaks, the constant demand, and the feeling that this patch is designed to bring back an extensive player base, it just feels like the perfect time to bring in a new faction.

Naturally, none of this has been confirmed, but the developers aren’t done teasing new features for the update, so there’s always time.

In the meantime, be sure to check out all the current Helldivers 2 missions you can complete or dive in and unlock all the game’s Stratagems, just in case you need to fight someone new on September 17.