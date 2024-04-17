Forget the 500kg bomb – this is the best Helldivers 2 Stratagem

The Helldivers 2 500kg bomb is certainly reliable, but it’s far from the best Stratagem you can use. For that, you’ll need the Eagle Airstrike.

For many Helldivers, the 500kg bomb is a no-brainer, particularly when battling Terminids at higher levels thanks to its ability to decimate a Bile Titan with relative ease. However, there’s a new top Stratagem in town, and it’s available so early on that it often gets completely forgotten.

Available at level two and costing only 4,000 Requisition Slips, the Eagle Airstrike is easily the best Stratagem in the game. It’s capable of destroying enemies at higher levels and even serves as the perfect tool to destroy multiple Automaton factories in one go.

Ultimately, the destructive nature and power of the Eagle Airstrike makes it a key Stratagem no matter your mission or faction battle. Combine that with its 15-second cooldown and you’re quickly dominating those robots or destroying those bugs quicker than you ever thought possible.

Sure, it only has two uses, but in the time it takes to rearm, you’ll likely have already destroyed everything you needed to.

It’s also recommended to upgrade your Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit and Expanded Weapons Bay Ship Modules to make the Eagle Airstrike even better, shortening the cooldown time, and increasing the number of times you can use it respectively.

The community undeniably agrees, with many often singing the Eagle Airstrikes praises on the Helldivers 2 Reddit and calling for every other Helldiver to wield the best Stratagem in the game.

With the Eagle Airstrike, a powerful weapon, and a great team, you’re sure to see a dramatic difference in your gameplay – after all, when it’s so cheap to grab, there’s no harm in giving it a go on your next mission for Super Earth and the Major Order.