Hearthstone players want an Overwatch 2 Doomfist crossover skin

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Hearthstone fans are asking developer Blizzard Entertainment for a skin from the card game to make its way over to Overwatch 2.

With so many gaming franchises under its umbrella, Blizzard Entertainment is always being asked by its wide-ranging fan base for crossovers between the mega-popular IPs.

In their hit FPS title Overwatch, the company has tons of skins that reference their other franchises like Torbjorn’s Magni skin which references World of Warcraft’s Magni Bronzebeard.

Now, fans of Blizzard’s digital card game Hearthstone are asking the company to bring a popular hero from the card game over to Overwatch 2.

Hearthstone fans want Jaraxxus skin for Doomfist

Lord Jarraxus is one of the most popular demon characters from Hearthstone and was even part of the game’s original set of cards.

There’s also a Mecha-Jaraxxus, which looks eerily similar to Doomfist in Overwatch 2.

User Adwerd posted to the Hearthstone subreddit a picture of the demon and pondered how awesome it would be if Doomfist had a Mecha-Jaraxxus skin.

Both Blizzard characters have a giant fist and could make for an awesome crossover if the company was looking for a new way to get a World of Warcraft-related skin into the shooter. Although Doomfist already has a WoW-themed skin with Blackrock, this one would arguably fit his design more fittingly.

Fans in the comment section raved about the possibility of more Warcraft skins making it into Overwatch 2.

One player dreamed of a Garrosh Reinhardt skin becoming reality.

While these requests likely won’t make it into Overwatch 2 any time soon, it certainly would be awesome to see it happen.