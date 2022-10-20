Overwatch 2 devs confirm Torbjorn and Bastion return dates after fixing bugs

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has confirmed when players can expect Torbjorn and Bastion will be returning to the game after they were pulled shortly after release due to game-breaking bugs.

The launch of Overwatch 2 hasn’t been a smooth one, with server issues, bugs and glitches all affecting the initial weeks of the game. One of the biggest bugs Overwatch 2 faced on launch was the abilities kits of heroes Bastion and Torbjorn.

The dev team were quick to disable the two characters after realizing they were broken, with Bastion in particular needing some major tune ups after it was discovered that the reworked damage hero could continuously fire his Artillery ultimate.

While players were unsure when these two fan favorites would be added back into the game, Blizzard have not confirmed that they will be back and better than ever for the game’s next planned update on October 25.

The announcement was made via the Overwatch forum page, with the game’s community manager posting about the news in the discussion feed. The message also explained why Junkertown has been disabled, with the map and two heroes expected to return at the same time.

“Our goal is to re-enable [Junkertown], along with Torbjorn and Bastion, with our next planned update on October 25.”

Despite the rocky start, Overwatch 2 has been widely popular since launch. Blizzard have announced the game had already hit 25 million players in just 10 days, with peak player numbers smashing records set in the first instalment.