Ninja reveals one thing he wants most from Halo Infinite, and it’s not a BR

Twitch star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has revealed what he wants most from Halo Infinite, and no, it’s not a highly-requested battle royale mode.

Before he burst into Twitch stardom and completely took over the gaming world, Ninja was a pretty decent professional Halo player, representing a whole host of top teams and picking up a few tournament wins.

He dipped out of the Halo professional scene in 2017, but has always had a connection to the iconic franchise and like many others, is eagerly anticipating Halo Infinite.

Some fans believe the game is the answer to some of their problems and will quickly replace the likes of Warzone and Apex Legends, though, not everyone is too sure about it. As for Ninja, he has one simple hope for the upcoming game.

Speaking to Comicbook, the Twitch star didn’t express his desire to see a battle royale added to the game or some crazy new ground-breaking feature. Instead, he just wants the game to have that same feel as the classics.

“I just want a game that I can play with my boys,” Blevins told Comicbook. “For me, Halo is what connected me to my oldest brother, John. I love him to death, infinitely. It was where we could, like, play together and actually spend time together was Halo.”

He noted that the last few Halo games “haven’t really been that great” and he hopes that Infinite is going to be “casually fun again,” likely with that easy drop-in, drop-out feel of Halo multiplayer modes gone by.

Expectations are incredibly high for 343’s next offering, and requests for features and what players want most are incredibly varied.

It’ll be tough to match all expectations and keep everybody happy, but nailing the feel, like Ninja wants, is a massive key for any game. We’ll just have to wait and see.