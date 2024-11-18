Black Ops 6 devs buffing Ninja perk as pros complain over footstep audio

The Ninja perk might be getting a buff in Black Ops 6, confirmed by pro player Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell, who said he had been told of possible changes coming from a Treyarch developer.

Ninja is supposed to make your footsteps quieter in Black Ops 6, meaning you can make plays, invade the enemy site, and hit defuses without your opponents having any idea.

While it’s a great perk in public matches, it’s almost vital in competitive play, especially Search and Destroy. So, you could imagine pro players being frustrated when they can still be heard sprinting around the map with ease, despite using Ninja.

However, that could be set to change, as Dashy suggested in the November 16 episode of the OpTic podcast that the Ninja perk is being looked at by Treyarch.

Reading out a message exchange between himself and Treyarch’s associate director of design, Matt Scronce, Dashy provided the dev with some examples of the perk being “busted,” to which he says Scronce replied: “It’s just not completely silent, we have some changes coming on it though.”

While Scronce didn’t elaborate on the changes – or, at least, Dashy didn’t divulge if he did – it does sound like a possible buff for the perk to make the audio a little better.

It’s worth noting of course that a lot of professional players use PC audio settings that provide even better footstep sounds, such as Sound Equalization or Art is War audio, so there will be some discrepancies between what they hear and what the average player can hear.

This will no doubt be something that Treyarch considers when they make adjustments to Ninja, but what kind of changes come remain to be seen.

It’s clear that the developers don’t want Ninja to be dead silent like it has in years past, but if anything that makes it even more difficult to find a happy medium that players will be content with.