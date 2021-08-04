Dr Disrespect explains why Halo Infinite’s tech preview has left him worried

Dr Disrespect wasn’t all too impressed by the first Halo Infinite tech preview, ridiculing the budget for Microsoft’s next ambitious title during a recent stream and expressing concern over the game’s current state.

Doc is never one to shy away from sharing his opinion and although he’s boisterous over Halo Infinite in the past, an initial tech preview has left him feeling deflated.

The very first public experience went live on July 29, allowing players to test their skills against bots. As this tech preview was on an invite-only basis, the two-time was unable to try Infinite out for himself. Though after watching others dive in, “it got [him] thinking.”

Advertisement

“It’s been six years since Halo 5,” he said. With a rumored “$500 million budget” for Infinite, Doc couldn’t quite figure out why they needed a “tech test.”

“You’re telling me you still need to put out a tech test?” Doc questioned. “I feel like this is something they could have done internally. What are we testing here?”

As of 10AM PT today the #HaloInfinite tech preview has concluded. To all the Spartans that hopped in, thank you for joining us in this crucial phase of testing! We couldn't have done it without you. Join future flights by registering to be a Halo Insider: https://t.co/3a5Xr1hUIc pic.twitter.com/450HkvobBE — Halo (@Halo) August 2, 2021

Honing in on Infinite’s gameplay, the footage he saw simply wasn’t enticing enough. “I’ve gotta be honest,” he continued, “I just don’t know what to think. There was nothing that stood out to me.”

“Halo to me, was always the game that I looked forward to that would push the envelope. The gameplay, the map designs, the graphics, all that stuff. It was always ‘what is Halo going to do?’

Advertisement

Read More: Dr Disrespect backflips on viral Apex Legends outburst

“But I’m watching these matches and I felt like everyone was just going through the motions. I just don’t think it’s enough.”

“Obviously, I didn’t play,” the popular YouTube streamer reminded his audience. Perhaps with some hands-on time, Doc’s tune may change. Though “just spectating and watching” left him with more concern than anything else.

Read More: Shroud claims Halo crossplay will be ‘dangerous’

“We’re anxious for Halo Infinite because the industry is just so dry. I don’t know why you’d want to put out a public tech test like that. Just makes me think… I hope they do it right with this game.”

Advertisement

Doc’s Halo Infinite rant begins at the 33:14 mark below.

Related News

Although he “wasn’t into it” during this first tech preview, Doc offered one suggestion that could potentially turn things around. “They need a battle royale,” he stressed. “They need it.”

Luckily for Dr Disrespect, a battle royale could indeed be on the way to Halo Infinite; files datamined in the very same tech preview uncovered a potential BR mode in the works.

Read More: CouRage gives honest verdict of Halo Infinite

Whether it’s enough to steer Infinite in the right direction, we’ll just have to wait and see. For now, though, Doc is certainly keeping his expectations in check.