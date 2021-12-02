How to watch ‘Game Pass has PC Games Invitational’: $50,000 Halo Infinite tournament

BoomTV is hosting the Game Pass has PC Games Invitational with a $50k tournament for Halo Infinite. Here is how, and when, you can watch the event.

The entertainment and esports platform BoomTV has announced an upcoming Halo Infinite invitational tournament with a grand prize of $50,000 for grabs.

We have all the details on how to watch, when the event kicks off, and who will be involved in the action.

How to watch Game Pass has PC Games Invitational

The Game Pass has PC Games Invitational will be hosted on the BoomTV Twitch page.

Viewers can also catch the stream for the event on boom.tv’s own website.

We are launching the @XboxGamePassPC Invitational featuring $150,000 in prizing. First up, a Halo Infinite $50k. pic.twitter.com/kWQNVImhSz — BoomTV (@boomtv) November 29, 2021

When to watch Game Pass has PC Games Invitational

The Game Pass has PC Games Invitational will start on December 3, 2021, at 12:00 pm PST, 3:00 pm EST, and 8:00 pm BST.

Invitational participants

The tournament has some high-profile streamers including Dr Disrespect, DrLupo, Summit1g, and ZLaner.

Just some of the captains announced so far for the @XboxGamePassPC Invitational $50,000 Halo Infinite event! Any guesses on who is left to be announced? pic.twitter.com/KtMVHbpm7h — BoomTV (@boomtv) December 1, 2021

There will be a total of 16 teams each headlined by a popular gaming personality.

Matches will be 4v4, with streamers choosing the other three members to round out their squads.

Make sure to tune in to see which of your favorites walks away with the grand prize of $50,000.