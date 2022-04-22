How to watch HCS Kansas City Major 2022: Streams, Schedule, Teams, more

The Halo Championship Series continues its run in 2022 with the HCS Kansas City Major. $250,000 will soon be on the line at the high-stakes LAN event and we’ve got you covered with a full rundown of all there is to know.

HCS Kansas City Major boasts $250K prize pool.

Event takes place across April 29 – May 1.

24 teams to feature in the Championship Bracket.

After a few weeks of online competition, Halo Infinite is headed back to LAN once again. The HCS Kansas City Major is next up on the calendar as teams from around the globe are set to clash for a share of $250,000.

With huge roster changes since the last Major, it’s sure to be a spicy competition to say the least. So from the teams in focus to a breakdown of the format, here’s a full look at all there is to know.

Advertisement

HCS Kansas City Major 2022: Streams & Schedule

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Kansas City Major will be streaming live on the official Halo Twitch channel, as you would expect. Secondary broadcasts will also be spanning the backup HCS channels as well, with each stream focusing on different games to cover as much as possible.

Below is a quick breakdown of the full event schedule for the Kansas City Major:

Open Bracket: Friday, April 29 – Saturday, April 30.

Group Stage & Championship Bracket: Saturday, April 30 – Sunday, May 1.

HCS Kansas City Major 2022: Format & Prize Pool

The Kansas City Major kicks off with an Open Bracket. Throughout this stage, squads that purchased their own team passes will compete through a lengthy double-elimination bracket. The top four teams advance to the Group Stage while the next four teams advance to the Championship Bracket.

Advertisement

In the Group Stage, 16 qualifying teams from North America, Europe, Mexico, and Asia Pacific will battle against the top four from the Open Bracket. This stage is purely a fight for seeding as squads look to secure the best spot in the upcoming Championship Bracket.

Read More: How to claim HCS Kansas Major Twitch drops

This time around, said Championship Bracket features 24 teams in total, with all squads fighting through one last double-elimination bracket to crown an ultimate winner. All matchups will be best of fives with a mix of Slayer, Capture the Flag, Stronghold, and Oddball.

While $250,000 is the base prize pool, no different from the very first Major in Raleigh, that’s purely a starting point once again. With crowdfunding in effect this year, prize pools can expand as players buy unique esports cosmetics in Halo Infinite.

Advertisement

Below is a full breakdown of the prize pool as it stands before bonus funds are added in:

1st: $100,000

2nd: $60,000

3rd: $30,000

4th: $15,000

5th – 6th: $8,000

7th – 8th: $5,000

9th – 12th: $2,250

13th – 16th: $1,500

17th – 24th: $1,000

HCS Kansas City Major 2022: Teams & Players

20 teams in total are set to kick things off in the HCS Kansas City Major group stage. 16 have already earned their spot in regional competitions around the world. Meanwhile, the last four spots will be filled by teams that advance through the open bracket.

Read More: Everything we know about Halo Infinite Battle Royale

While this open bracket period is yet to begin, we do already know the 16 qualified teams from around the globe. Below is a full look at the confirmed squads along with their rosters for the event.

Team Region Players OpTic Gaming North America aPG, Lucid, TriPPPeY, FormaL FaZe Clan North America Snip3down, Bound, Falcated, bubu dubu eUnited North America Spartan, RyaNoob, KingNick, Rayne G2 Esports North America Sabinater, Gilk3y, Str8 SicK, Tusk Cloud9 North America StelluR, Penguin, Eco, Renegade Kansas City Pioneers North America Manny, Druk, SoulSnipe, Taulek Sentinels North America Lethul, Royal2, SnakeBite, Frosty XSET North America Cratos, Suspector, Artic, Suppressed Acend Europe Snipedrone, Lqgend, Shaady, Sica JLINGZ esports Europe Morguh, Qristola, Quad, robs1n Natus Vincere Europe Kimbo, Jimbo, Respectful, tuf0xy Quadrant Europe Fragxr, SLG, TchiK, Shad Pittsburgh Knights Mexico Atzo, Drift, Tapping Buttons, Gambino Team Cruelty Mexico DanyKnight, Deco, Reaper, Rinnegan Chiefs Esports Club Oceania Barcode, Praties, Pipz, Madsyy

Be sure to check back over the coming days as we’ll keep you updated here with results as action gets underway.