Sentinels take close series to win third VCT Masters title at Madrid

Sentinels have won the VCT Masters Madrid trophy after defeating Gen.G 3-2, claiming the organization’s third Valorant Masters title.

Sentinels defeated Gen.G in one of the most-watched Valorant matches in the Grand Final of VCT Masters Madrid. This is the North American organization’s third major trophy in Valorant after winning the first regional Masters tournament in 2021, and the first major LAN tournament in the esport at Masters Reykjavík 2021.

The team’s two star players Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone both put up stellar performances across the series ending with 184 kills between themselves.

This was Sentinels’ first international Valorant event in two years as the team failed to qualify for Masters tournaments and Valorant Champions in 2022 and 2023.

With this win, Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi are among the few players to take home multiple international titles in Valorant.

Robert Paul/Riot Games

The team claimed the No. 1 seed out of VCT Americas for the Madrid tournament by placing first in the league’s kickoff tournament. Sentinels easily made its way through the Swiss Stage of the Masters event, defeating Team Heretics and Karmine Corp to advance to the playoffs.

Sentinels were knocked down to the lower bracket in the playoff after losing to Gen.G in the upper final, but the team rallied to defeat Paper Rex 3-1 in the lower finals to qualify for the Grand Final.

This win comes after the organization brought in two new players early on during the 2023-24 off-season, Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro and IGL Amine ‘johnqt’ Ouarid.

With this win, Sentinels now have six VCT circuit points and are in prime position to qualify for Valorant Champions 2024. The team will also claim $250,000 in prize money and will now receive the biggest ad for its VCT bundle possible in the Valorant client (sorry Zellsis).