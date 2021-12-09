Halo Infinite’s ‘Quick Resume’ feature is breaking the campaign

Halo Infinite’s campaign offers players the chance to earn exclusive cosmetic items to use in multiplayer. However, the game’s developers are warning players not to use one of the Xbox Series X|S flagship features.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has been out for a few weeks now, but players are just now getting to experience its campaign. With the open world of Zeta Halo at the players’ fingertips, there’s a lot of content for players to discover.

One of which is Halo Infinite’s Mjolnir Armor lockers. These are collectible canisters scattered across the map that reward players with exclusive multiplayer cosmetics. Yet, some players have noticed that their Mjolnir Armor rewards aren’t showing up in Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer.

Advertisement

The developers were quick to address the issue, which stems from one of the Xbox Series X|S’s main features.

Do not use Quick Resume while playing Halo Infinite

According to Brian Jarrard, Halo’s Community Director, if you are offline or disconnected from services while playing, your cosmetic rewards won’t show up in your MP inventory. He stated that this can occur when using the Xbox’s Quick Resume feature.

Jarrard claims that the team is working on a fix and that players will eventually get the multiplayer cosmetics they earned. However, for the time being, he warns players not to use Quick Resume while venturing around Zeta Halo.

Advertisement

The team is aware and we will eventually have a retroactive fix (you will get the cosmetics youve earned). For now, I recommend not continuing a Quick Resume session and making sure you’re online before venturing into Zeta Halo. Thank you! (2/2) — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) December 8, 2021

How to avoid Halo Infinite Quick Resume issue

In order to avoid these issues, all you need to do it save and quit Halo Infinite at the end of each session. Leaving the game running while putting your Xbox in a resting state could result in the loss of MP cosmetics.

Luckily, for PC users, you don’t have to worry about Quick Resume messing with your data. However, if you lose internet connection while playing, you can still lose you cosmetics.

Regardless, the rest of the Halo Infinite Campaign is pretty smashing, and you can play the Halo Multiplayer for free and earn plenty of free cosmetics while you’re at it.