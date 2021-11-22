Every Halo Infinite campaign reward: 34 Mjolnir Armor Lockers

Scattered throughout Halo Infinite’s campaign are 34 Mjolnir Armor Lockers, each of which contains a unique cosmetic reward. Here’s a full rundown of every unlockable up for grabs.
When Halo Infinite’s full campaign arrives on December 8, players will have access to a vast open-world bigger than anything the franchise has seen prior. To help this huge space feel alive, a number of secrets and collectibles have been hidden throughout.
While the usual Halo skulls are sure to be in effect, Infinite also brings something new to the table: Mjolnir Armor Lockers. These items all come with unique cosmetic unlocks that can be used across any mode in Infinite.
So before you jump into the campaign, here’s an early rundown on everything there is to know about Mjolnir Armor Lockers in Halo Infinite.
Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armor Locker Rewards
34 of these Mjolnir Armor Lockers are hidden across Infinite’s campaign. Some can be found early into the experience, while others will be much harder to reach until the final chapters.
Each comes with an exclusive reward that can’t be earned anywhere else. From vehicle and weapon coatings to player emblems, there’s plenty you won’t want to miss.
While early leaks have given us our first glimpse at these items, there’s always a chance things could change ahead of launch. So take this information with a grain of salt for the time being.
For now, here’s a full look at every leaked Mjolnir Armor Locker Reward in Halo Infinite:
Rare Mjolnir Armor Locker Rewards
|Reward
|Item Type
|Banished Deception
|Armor Coating
|Banished Deception
|Vehicle Coating (M12 Warthog)
|Banished Deception
|Vehicle Coating (M12R Rockethog)
|Banished Deception
|Vehicle Coating (M808 Scorpion)
|Banished Deception
|Vehicle Coating (M290 Mongoose)
|Banished Deception
|Vehicle Coating (M290-M Gungoose)
|Banished Deception
|Vehicle Coating (M15 Razorback)
|Warmaster’s Prize
|Weapon Coating (MA40 Assault Rifle)
|Warmaster’s Prize
|Weapon Coating (BR75 Battle Rifle)
|Warmaster’s Prize
|Weapon Coating (VK78 Commando)
|Warmaster’s Prize
|Weapon Coating (M41 SPNKr)
|Warmaster’s Prize
|Weapon Coating (CQS48 Bulldog)
|Banished
|Weapon Charm
|Infinity
|Spartan Emblem
|Infinity
|Armor Emblem
|Dogtags
|Weapon Charm
Epic Mjolnir Armor Locker Rewards
|Reward
|Item Type
|Dogfight Makovich
|Vehicle Coating (AV-49 Wasp)
|Dogfight Makovich
|Armor Coating
|Scorpian Horvath
|Armor Coating
|Wild Kovan
|Armor Coating
|Obelisk Stone
|Armor Coating
|Crimson Vettel
|Armor Coating
|Shadow Sorel
|Armor Coating
|Banished
|Spartan Emblem
|Banished
|Weapon Emblem
|Banished
|Armor Emblem
|Griffin
|Spartan Emblem
|Griffin
|Armor Emblem
|Griffin
|Weapon Emblem
|Windfall
|Spartan Emblem
|Windfall
|Armor Emblem
|Midnight Griffin
|Armor Coating
Legendary Mjolnir Armor Locker Rewards
|Reward
|Item Type
|Blood Shadow
|Armor Coating
|Olympic
|Stance
Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armor Locker Locations
Given Halo Infinite isn’t out until December 8, we’re yet to figure out where each of these Mjolnir Armor Lockers can be found. While plenty were accessible in the first few hours of the preview event, there are sure to be dozens more in harder-to-reach areas later on in the campaign.
We’ll be sure to keep you posted right here with the locations for every Mjolnir Armor Locker as soon as the full game goes live.