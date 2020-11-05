How to use the Xbox Series X & S Quick Resume feature - Dexerto

Xbox Series X and S come packed with plenty of performance-enhancing features, but one of the best is the Quick Resume function. Find out how you can utilize it and save those precious minutes.

Part of what makes the Xbox Series consoles so appealing is the lightning-fast load times. Gone are the days of spending numerous minutes waiting to boot up your console or sitting through lengthy load times. Thanks to the custom 1TB NVME SSD, all Series X and S games can be played within a matter of seconds.

This increase in speed also allows for one of Microsoft’s best features to truly shine. Quick Resume enables you to pause a game and load up another entirely. Any progress will instantly be suspended, allowing you to jump straight into multiple games whenever you choose.

It’s a fantastic feature and one that you’ll want to make use of, so here how you can utilize the new consoles’ Quick Resume feature.

How to use Xbox Quick Resume

In order to use the Quick Resume feature, you’ll first need to boot up the game you wish to play. Once you’ve done this, follow the steps below:

Hit the Xbox button (the one with the Xbox icon). Select the Home button from the drop-down menu. Navigate over to your My games and apps folder. Select the game you want to play.

If the game you selected was already previously opened, then the Start button prompt will appear on the screen. Simply hit the Start button to resume your progress and begin playing where you last left off.

Multiple games can be opened at once, allowing you to constantly switch back and forth between any game in a few seconds. Even when the system is powered off, the Xbox Series’ Quick Resume feature will get you straight back into the action.

It’s really as simple as that, so make sure you use this time-saving feature on the Series’ new and backwards compatible titles.