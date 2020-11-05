 How to use the Xbox Series X & S Quick Resume feature - Dexerto
How to use the Xbox Series X & S Quick Resume feature

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:00

by James Busby
Xbox Series X and S come packed with plenty of performance-enhancing features, but one of the best is the Quick Resume function. Find out how you can utilize it and save those precious minutes. 

Part of what makes the Xbox Series consoles so appealing is the lightning-fast load times. Gone are the days of spending numerous minutes waiting to boot up your console or sitting through lengthy load times. Thanks to the custom 1TB NVME SSD, all Series X and S games can be played within a matter of seconds. 

This increase in speed also allows for one of Microsoft’s best features to truly shine. Quick Resume enables you to pause a game and load up another entirely. Any progress will instantly be suspended, allowing you to jump straight into multiple games whenever you choose.

It’s a fantastic feature and one that you’ll want to make use of, so here how you can utilize the new consoles’ Quick Resume feature. 

How to use Xbox Quick Resume

In order to use the Quick Resume feature, you’ll first need to boot up the game you wish to play. Once you’ve done this, follow the steps below:

  1. Hit the Xbox button (the one with the Xbox icon).
  2. Select the Home button from the drop-down menu.
  3. Navigate over to your My games and apps folder.
  4. Select the game you want to play.

If the game you selected was already previously opened, then the Start button prompt will appear on the screen. Simply hit the Start button to resume your progress and begin playing where you last left off. 

Multiple games can be opened at once, allowing you to constantly switch back and forth between any game in a few seconds. Even when the system is powered off, the Xbox Series’ Quick Resume feature will get you straight back into the action.  

It’s really as simple as that, so make sure you use this time-saving feature on the Series’ new and backwards compatible titles. 

Why Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered doesn’t have car customization

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:02

by Kieran Bicknell

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

With the release of the eagerly-anticipated Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered on November 6, 2020, we had the chance to speak to Chris Roberts, Creative Director at Stellar Entertainment, to discuss why car customization was left out of the new game.

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit defined an era of cops vs racers in gaming. Alongside Criterion’s sister title Burnout, it gave a generation the chance to experience life on both sides of the law.

Now, Hot Pursuit is remastered and back for 2020, giving a whole new wave of players access to signature features such as AutoLog and the world of Seacrest County.

One thing that did strike us during our review is the lack of new and ‘staple’ features in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered. Chris Roberts reveals exactly why this was the case during our interview.

NFS BurnoutPlayers may be disappointed at the lack of car customization in Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Why car customization was omitted from NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered

Despite being an officially ‘Remastered’ title, it is likely many fans would’ve hoped to see some franchise—favorite features included in Hot Pursuit Remastered. Features such as car customization have become a staple part of NFS games, especially since the story often revolves around street racing.

Therefore, it seems like a strange omission from what is being billed as an ‘updated’ Need For Speed title. However, according to Roberts, it’s entirely deliberate, and it was designed this way from the world go.

Chris said that Hot Pursuit Remastered is aiming to stay true to its roots. Describing the process of remastering the 2010 release as “video game archaeology” Roberts said that including features such as modification would not be in keeping with the “pure” and “raw” feeling of the game.

Not only that, but the development team felt that the inclusion of such features would be “tonally jarring” and dissolve just how accessible Hot Pursuit is as a game.

By having such a simple ‘jump in and go’ format to the original game, the team at EA, Criterion, and Stellar wanted to keep this for the 2020 remaster. Therefore, they chose to stick with the theme of “epic drives, epic cars, and epic chases” and keep the game as raw as they could.

NFS HP Mazda RX8Players will soon be able to create their own custom wrap for any vehicles that they own, according to Stellar Entertainment Creative Director Chris Roberts.

Hot Pursuit to receive all-new wrap editor

Despite not featuring the ability to tune or customize your car, Chris did reveal that there is an all-new feature coming soon for the remastered game.

While it still won’t allow for car customization or for vehicles to be tuned in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, players will soon be able to edit the livery — or ‘wrap’ — on their garage cars. Expect plenty of quirky themes and real-world replicas, as players battle it out for the best livery in their online lobbies.

Details of exactly how the system will work were thin, but Roberts did reveal that the new feature would come in a free post-launch update for Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Of course, we will be keeping you updated with all things Need For Speed Hot Pursuit, so be sure to check back for updates.

 