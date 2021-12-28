Halo Infinite leaks reveal multiple fan-favorite game modes on the way

New Halo Infinite leaks have seemingly confirmed multiple game modes are on the way as various medals imply the likes of Griffball and Infection could be live soon.

When Halo Infinite’s multiplayer launched in early November, it did so with just a small selection of playlists. With Slayer, Strongholds, CTF, and Oddball all lumped into a single playlist as well, fans quickly voiced their frustrations.

After calling out “anti-player decisions” and demanding a range of classic modes make their return, it appears players may get their wish sooner than later.

New files datamined in Infinite’s latest build have seemingly confirmed the existence of a number of fan-favorites. From Infection to King of the Hill and plenty more, here’s what we know.

Griffball, Infection, more on the way to Halo Infinite

12 brand new medals were spotted in the game’s files on December 28. All of which happen to be unique designs with original labels not currently found in any active playlist.

Right off the bat, it’s evident that Infection is in the works at 343 Industries. Medals like ‘Zombie Slayer,’ ‘Undead Hunter,’ and ‘The Sickness’ all imply the classic mode could be returning in the near future.

Meanwhile, others such as ‘Interception’ seem to be hinting at the fan-favorite Griffball mode. With the medal design featuring a ball not seen anywhere else, it can only mean one thing.

The rest are a little more dubious, but our best guess points towards Regicide and even Extraction joining the mix at some stage down the line too.

New Medals. 2/3

– Secure Line

– Signal Block

– Sneak King

New Medals. 2/3

– Secure Line

– Signal Block

– Sneak King

– Undead Hunter

Obviously, it’s worth taking these early leaks with a grain of salt for the time being. Although medals have been designed and implemented behind the scenes, there’s no telling when or even if these modes will arrive in-game.

Some may go live imminently, while others could still be months out. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as soon as further details emerge.